It’s not easy to win an IHSA state championship.
This is as true in volleyball as in any other venture. Far more programs have never captured such hardware than have won any number of first-place trophies.
Heading into the fall 2021 volleyball season, 23 teams had won multiple state titles. That number now is up to 24 thanks to Kelly McClure’s St. Thomas More club.
The Sabers’ three-set victory over Augusta Southeastern in last Saturday’s Class 1A state final is an event some outside the program predicted well ahead of time. Not the opponent, but the result. McClure even acknowledged it in her post-match press conference.
STM still had to battle through 40 matches to even arrive at state, then win two more to finish atop the small-school mountain at 41-1. The Sabers did just that.
It’s a testament to the tireless work put in by McClure’s athletes and staff. Seniors Caroline Kerr, Anna McClure and Colleen Hege may be at the forefront because they’ll all play volleyball at the Division I college level. But juniors, sophomores and freshmen were offering key contributions to STM’s on-court product this fall.
The Sabers won the 2017 Class 2A state championship. That occurred under former coach Stan Bergman and just before the present senior class arrived in high school.
This talented group made sure it acquired one state title before disbanding. It’s an accomplishment worth celebrating during a time filled with uncertainty and gloom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those who helped make this special section possible seem to agree with that sentiment.
So congratulations to the Sabers on their state championship. It was a season for the record books.