It feels like just yesterday we were publishing the first spin on our annual high school football special section.

Hopefully our readers remember it — the all-alumni edition, in which we asked local graduates from 1945 through 2017 to weigh in on what playing prep football meant to them.

It was a hit among those I chatted with. Many were excited and intrigued by the prospect of getting to look back on days gone by, whether those were a year ago or several decades back.

Prep Football 2019: Women in Football The N-G spotlights area women involved in the prep football scene.

Before I move along to discuss how we’ve put a twist on our 2019 special section, I do have some somber news about last year’s version.

Our Westville contributor, Anthony “Burr” Brazas, passed away in March. The 1945 Tigers alumnus was 91 years old.

Brazas was full of stories and still had plenty of pep in his step when I got to meet him last summer. I was saddened to hear of his death, and am grateful he got to chat about Westville football for a greater audience before his passing.

So, what’s next for our prep football special section?

Once again, Sports Editor Matt Daniels proved to be a treasure trove of good ideas.

His latest: women in football.

There’s no denying football is a male-dominated athletic event. There’s also no doubt women have had an impact on the sport since its advent.

That may have been as coaches’ or players’ wives at the outset, but the role of women in football has grown exponentially over time.

Players (like Blue Ridge’s Alayna Hill and Fisher’s Brianna Keeton, who are on the covers of this section).

Athletic trainers.

Officials. Booster club leaders. Team photographers. Public address announcers.

The list goes on and on.

I reached out to each of our local schools with a football program to find one woman who could represent our various teams.

I then asked those nominated to describe just what being involved with football means to them, what effect it’s had on them and why they find it so important to stick with the sport.

As with our alumni last year, there was no restriction placed upon who could represent a team.

We have multiple current and former players, as well as coaches’ wives who have dutifully aided their husbands and teams for quite a while — and plenty of people in between.

We have women who have assisted their respective programs in more ways than they could count.

Many of the individuals within these pages have not been put under a massive sports-cover headline, pictured rushing for a touchdown or delivering a big hit.

And that’s exactly why they deserve to be highlighted. Without their involvement in football, we wouldn’t have any of those moments to immortalize.

Today’s game of football isn’t as simple as throwing a bunch of kids on a field and letting them play around.

Even though many names and faces associated with football over the years have been male, just as many females make this sport tick.

Within these 20 pages are 26 essays written by women of varying age and football experience.

I’m hopeful everyone reading gains a little more appreciation for these women and others like them, who have made high school football what it is today.

Preps coordinator Colin Likas writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at clikasNG.