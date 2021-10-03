WESTVILLE — I realized parking would be at a premium around Westville High School on Friday night.
That’s why I tried to arrive at Memorial Field as early as possible ahead of the opening kickoff of a Week 6 Vermilion Valley Conference football matchup between Oakwood and Westville.
Turns out plenty of other folks had the same idea.
Spectators flooded the Tigers’ revamped athletic facility to get a glimpse of the new-look Memorial Field.
The spongy artificial-turf playing surface. The sleek bleachers and press box on each side of the field. The bright videoboard that kept fans informed of the game’s score beyond the west end zone.
When longtime Westville coach Guy Goodlove told me prior to Friday’s game that the Tigers’ new setup rivals that of some small colleges, I knew I needed to see it for myself.
And I can confirm Goodlove’s assessment. Westville football has one of the finest facilities in all of our coverage area — and no doubt beyond those borders.
“I’m just glad I’m here at Westville to be able to experience this,” said Goodlove, who’s been in charge of the Tigers since 1995. “It’s a great community, great fans, great student body.”
Goodlove’s crew and Al Craig’s Comets put on a defensive-minded show to re-debut Memorial Field, with the Tigers earning a 14-12 win and becoming playoff eligible.
Westville’s seniors experienced an 0-9 season as freshmen in 2018. Now, they’re surging toward the playoffs with a 5-1 record while getting to compete and practice at a gorgeous field.
“They’re excited. They’re pumped up. Some of these kids, it’s the first time,” Goodlove said. “It was a playoff atmosphere. Everything — the videotron, the music, the crowd, the atmosphere — was just electric.”
Craig was an assistant coach at Champaign Central prior to taking Oakwood’s head job in 2018. He narrowly missed out on getting to work at the new-look Tommy Stewart Field, which debuted turf during the 2018 season.
“It’s beautiful. They did a great job with it,” Craig said of Westville’s facility. “I was talking to Coach Goodlove before the game, and I was just like, ‘You guys did it right.’ It’s awesome, and I’m a little jealous.”
He’s not the only one, according to Goodlove.
“You know how many times I have heard, ‘Why didn’t you do this when I was here?’ I hear that every day,” Goodlove said. “My own daughter, Meghan, graduated in 2006. (She said) ‘Dad, I’m mad you didn’t have this when we were here.’ I hear it all the time. It’s awesome.”
Here are some of my other musings from the local high school football following Week 6 action.
Spartans perform 180
Shawn Skinner’s St. Joseph-Ogden team had one of the most challenging first three weeks among local programs.
Not only did the Spartans have to contend with Monticello, Unity and Prairie Central — opponents who currently boast a cumulative 17-1 record — but they also dealt with the deaths of former longtime coach Dick Duval and team parent Jim Cotter.
So it was no surprise SJ-O started 0-3.
But the Spartans haven’t let that difficult opening salvo define them. They’re suddenly 3-3 after blasting Bloomington Central Catholic 33-0 on Friday and have won their last three games by a combined 141-43 margin.
Skinner has faced tough sledding since taking over for Duval prior to the 2016 season. Skinner’s first SJ-O club finished 5-5, and then the school joined an Illini Prairie Conference that quickly has become one of the state’s best in small-school football. The Spartans have yet to exceed five wins in Skinner’s tenure.
But what’s happening this fall in St. Joseph is a significant accomplishment.
The Spartans could have rolled over after all of the hardship facing them early in the season. Instead, they have a great chance to become playoff eligible with victories over winless Pontiac and Rantoul the next two weeks.
Bulldogs looking unstoppable
Jon Adkins is never light on confidence or enthusiasm when it comes to his Mahomet-Seymour football team.
The Bulldogs are making it easy for Adkins to gush about them this fall.
Adkins’ third M-S squad is 6-0 and ranked 10th in the latest Associated Press Class 5A poll. The Bulldogs should climb even higher in next week’s poll after thumping 4A No. 9 Quincy Notre Dame 41-0 on the road Friday.
M-S is decimating most of its competition. Its only close game to this point was a 35-27 Week 3 win against Mt. Zion. The Bulldogs’ average margin of victory in their other five games is nearly 35 points.
M-S will be in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. There’s a fair chance the Bulldogs enter the postseason 9-0, as well, closing with matchups against Taylorville (2-4), Mattoon (2-4) and Bloomington (3-3).
Beware the Purple Riders
Nick Lindsey’s Arcola team got off to a tough start this fall via losses to Tuscola and now-state-ranked Reed-Custer.
Fellow Class 1A programs need to watch out, though, because the Purple Riders are rolling once more.
They romped past Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51-14 on Friday to improve to 4-2, including 4-0 in the Lincoln Prairie Conference.
Solid foes in Cerro Gordo/Bement (3-3) and Villa Grove (4-2) still remain for Arcola, but the Purple Riders seem to be back to their usual winning ways.