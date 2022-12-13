ARCOLA — Nick Lindsey’s list of responsibilities at the outset of this school year included serving as principal, athletic director and football coach at Arcola High.
He and his wife also are parents to a 7-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter.
“This year, my son’s made some comments like, ‘Hey, Dad, why couldn’t you come to my game? Why did you miss my practice? Why aren’t you ever here?’” Lindsey said. “And that hurt me a lot. I told myself when I started, I wasn’t going to put ... that stuff before my kids.”
So Lindsey is making a change.
He tendered his resignation as the Purple Riders’ football coach, with the school board slated to accept it on Wednesday. He’ll maintain his roles as principal and athletic director at Arcola.
“I just really struggled with missing so much family time,” Lindsey said. “I felt like it was a good time for me to step down and give somebody else in here the opportunity that I had.”
Lindsey earlier this year finished his sixth season as Arcola’s football coach, which resulted in the program’s first and only losing record (4-5) in that stretch.
The Purple Riders boasted a 41-18 cumulative ledger in Lindsey’s tenure, peaking with 9-3 finishes in both 2019 and 2021. Arcola earned four Class 1A postseason berths under Lindsey and won five playoff games, advancing to the state quarterfinals twice.
“We had quite a bit of success on the field, but I’m really proud of the men and women that came through the program and what they’ve turned out to be,” Lindsey said. “That means more to me than anything else. ... I really, really enjoyed the kids and being around the program, and just being a small, little piece of what Arcola football is.”
Lindsey said the decision to resign his football role would’ve been far easier if not for the individuals who surround him on the sideline and in the locker room.
“The kids on this team, I care about way more than (just) as players,” Lindsey said. “It was hard to (step down), but they understood when I met with them and we talked about being family first.
“I found myself not being that way, and I don’t want to portray something that I’m not. That weighed on me a lot.”
Lindsey’s time at the Purple Riders’ helm included the October 2020 death of Arcola graduate Byron Bradford, who served as an Arcola football assistant coach from 1961 through 1993 and whose name graces the team’s field along with that of late head coach Steve Thomas.
“Coach Bradford and I were best friends. That relationship wouldn’t have been here without me coaching football,” Lindsey said. “Just having those opportunities to meet so many great people — this community is outstanding and one that loves football.”
Lindsey’s coaching string also included the outbreak and height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the condensed 2021 spring season. The Purple Riders won four of their five games, all against Lincoln Prairie Conference foes.
“We have just over 200 kids, and we had 50 kids out for football (this season),” Lindsey said. “We try hard to develop relationships not only with the kids, but with the families. I think that goes a long way, and the families of my players have been so great and supportive.”
Unlike many coaches who depart from their positions, Lindsey’s other school jobs ensure he has a say in who follows in his footsteps on the football field.
Lindsey said the football head coach position is publicly listed for application, adding that there currently is no concrete timetable set for choosing his replacement.
“I told the kids, ‘I promise I’ll do everything I can get somebody great in here,’” Lindsey said. “I told them, ‘You didn’t love football because of me. You’re going to continue to enjoy it.’ Things are going to be different, I’m sure, but we’re going to find the right person to fill this position.”