CHAMPAIGN — Isaiah Adams knew Bret Bielema and Bart Miller were watching when he manhandled his Garden City Community College (Kan.) offensive line coach during a practice drill last fall.
Would Adams have finished the knockdown even if Bielema, the Illinois coach, and Miller, the Illinois offensive line coach, weren’t there watching? Probably so. Did Bielema and Miller’s presence give him a little extra motivation to show off his physical style of play? You bet.
“I just wanted to show them what I could do,” Adams said. “When I did throw my O-line coach down, I was like, ‘I hope they like it.’ I just wanted to put on a good show for them.”
The Illinois coaches didn’t just like the way Adams approached that midseason practice. It was exactly what they were looking for in trying to rebuild the Illini offensive line.
Don’t bring the nasty? Don’t bother finding out if Illinois is interested.
“Does he try to bury people?” Miller said is something he looks for on the recruiting trail from offensive line prospects. “Does he try to maul people on the line of scrimmage in the run game? Does he strike violently?
“The last thing we want is a guy that doesn’t have that fire and doesn’t have that nastiness to him. We want the meanest, toughest, nastiest guys on the field. That’s hard to instill in someone. They have to have that edge and have that confidence to go that far and be able to play that way in a disciplined manner. That is a requirement in recruiting.”
The Illinois staff had plenty of offensive line recruiting to do after Bielema was hired ahead of the 2021 season. The new Illini staff inherited a rather disparate offensive line group.
At the top were veteran linemen like Vederian Lowe, Doug Kramer and Alex Palczewski. Lowe and Kramer were both selected in the 2021 NFL draft, and Palczewski got a sixth season to return this year.
Depth behind that veteran trio was the issue. Former Illinois coach Lovie Smith added 12 recruits in the 2018-21 classes that either started as or flipped to offensive line. Just four remain, but half of that group (Verdis Brown and Evan Kirts) are now defensive linemen. That leaves Julian Pearl, who flipped from the defensive line after one season, and Jordyn Slaughter as the two who have stuck.
So it was going to be a rebuild for Bielema and Miller, who first worked together at Wisconsin. Miller moved from graduate assistant to offensive line coach in Bielema’s final season at Wisconsin in 2012.
The process began last season with setting the expectation for how the offensive line would practice and play. Miller called that the “biggest foundation” the Illinois staff has laid, and it’s something Miller said he doesn’t have to coach anymore as Illinois (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) prepares this week to play at Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1) at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
“I think you set these benchmarks and set goals for your unit and your team and continue to strive for that, but continue to build that continuity, build that expectation and build that style of play,” Miller said. “That’s what we’re constantly evolving to. ... I shouldn’t say I’m not happy. I’m not satisfied with what we’re doing.
“We can continue to get better. We’ve got a lot of talented guys. The chemistry is getting better. The communication is continuing to pick up. ... We’ve just got to continue to get better from a fundamentals standpoint. That will probably be my answer for my entire career here at Illinois. I’ll never be satisfied.”
Adams understood the reputation Bielema and Miller had for developing offensive linemen when they showed up in Garden City, Kan., last fall on a recruiting trip. Strong offensive line play has long been Wisconsin’s calling card before, during and after Bielema, and he tried to bring the same to Arkansas.
Lowe and Kramer were the first Illinois offensive linemen to make the NFL after playing for Bielema. The Illini coach can count four other current pros in Kevin Zeitler and Rob Havenstein (Wisconsin) and Frank Ragnow and Hjalte Froholdt (Arkansas).
What Bielema’s offensive linemen have accomplished was one of Pearl’s first thoughts when he heard about the coaching change.
“That made my eyes get huge,” the Danville native said. “I just wanted a taste of what he’s able to do, and he has my full trust that he’ll get me to where I want to be. It’s more development. Playing O-line, you’re not going to learn something overnight. Once you get rooted and cemented into the game, it becomes more natural.”
Miller is the one overseeing that development on a day-to-day basis. According to Pearl, the Illinois offensive line coach is also good for a daily speech that motivates the group.
“I don’t know how he does it, but it fires me up,” Pearl said. “Real gritty, gladiator type vibes. Old western vibes. Toughness and grit is what he’s about.”
The focus on offensive line development is a staple at places like Wisconsin. Bielema and Miller are working to implement the same in Champaign. A guy like Palczewski is closing in on 60 career starts because of bonus eligibility created by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’ll only get there because he was on the field as a true freshman starter in 2017.
Illinois added five offensive linemen in the Class of 2022. They’ve been able to see the field sparingly this season in a backup capacity in blowouts because of the four-game rule regarding redshirt seasons, but they weren’t asked to start from day one. The simultaneous additions of Adams and Zy Crisler from the junior college ranks and Furman transfer Dylan Davis this offseason meant the Illini freshmen will get the benefit of time.
Time to settle in as college athletes. Time to get stronger (they’re already pretty big). And time to figure out all that it takes to play offensive line at the Big Ten level.
“There’s a tremendous amount of learning that goes into that first year,” Miller said. “There’s a big transformation, there’s a big growth, when they come back in January. They’re more veteran-like at that point. That’s a big step in the development of these young guys.”