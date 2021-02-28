America East Conference
When: Feb. 27-28, March 6, March 13.
Where: Better seed hosts each game.
Favorite: UMBC. Ryan Odom’s Retrievers, who knocked off No. 1 Virginia as a 16 seed in the 2018 NCAA tournament, are the top seed in their league showcase.
Dark horse: Vermont. John Becker’s Catamounts, who grabbed the league’s automatic NCAA bid in 2019 and 2017, possess the No. 2 seed in this year’s tourney.
American Athletic Conference
When: March 11-14.
Where: Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas).
Favorite: Houston. Ranked 12th in the nation, former Indiana coach Kelvin Sampson’s Cougars do own a brutal loss to East Carolina this month but still can grab the league’s top seed with a strong finish.
Dark horse: Wichita State. Isaac Brown’s Shockers presently are preventing Houston from grabbing the aforementioned No. 1 seed and picked up a three-point victory over the Cougars on Feb. 18.
Atlantic 10 Conference
When: March 3-6, March 14.
Where: Siegel Center and Robins Center (Richmond, Va.) for March 3-6; UD Arena (Dayton, Ohio) for March 14.
Favorite: VCU. One could argue for St. Bonaventure as well, but Mike Rhoades’ Rams have the advantage of the earlier games being played closer to home.
Dark horse: Richmond. Speaking of closer to home, Chris Mooney’s Spiders won’t be traveling far early in this tournament, and they own victories over the likes of Kentucky and Loyola Chicago.
Atlantic Coast Conference
When: March 9-13.
Where: Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, N.C.).
Favorite: Florida State. It’s kind of difficult to pick a bona-fide favorite in what’s a wide-open conference this season, but Leonard Hamilton’s Seminoles convincingly handled Virginia earlier this month and look to have the most positive momentum at this time.
Dark horse: North Carolina. Or, you know, most of the league standings’ middle and bottom portions, considering Duke, Syracuse and Notre Dame also reside there. The Tar Heels have the benefit of staying in-state, pummeled Louisville recently and should know how to win under Roy Williams.
Atlantic Sun Conference
When: March 3-5, March 7.
Where: Swisher Gymnasium and UNF Arena (Jacksonville, Fla.).
Favorite: Liberty. This one is weird. Ritchie McKay’s Flames faced Bellarmine on Saturday for the league’s regular-season title. However, the Knights aren’t eligible for the conference tournament’s automatic NCAA bid because they’re in the first year of making the transition from Division II to Division I — but they’re still participating in said tournament. So, Liberty takes it with more motivation.
Dark horse: Lipscomb. Lennie Acuff’s Bisons split games with Liberty and took a pair from Bellarmine (before the Knights went on a 10-game winning streak). Lipscomb also made the 2018 NCAA tournament.
Big 12 Conference
When: March 10-13.
Where: T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Mo.).
Favorite: Baylor. This is the second-easiest favorite pick to make (No. 1 comes toward the end of this list). Scott Drew’s Bears have been untouchable all season, including during a double-digit win over Illinois in December.
Dark horse: Kansas. It’s more trendy to take West Virginia here, perhaps, but Bill Self’s Jayhawks simply know how to win games when it matters most. They’ll just need to play significantly better away from Allen Fieldhouse than they have during the regular season.
Big East Conference
When: March 10-13.
Where: Madison Square Garden (New York City).
Favorite: Villanova. Jay Wright’s Wildcats own two NCAA titles in the previous five years, and this season’s version of the team has proven a step above the rest of its league.
Dark horse: Seton Hall. There are a lot of highly average (or worse) Big East teams this season, and Kevin Willard’s Pirates aren’t exactly separate from that list. But they also came within a few points of two wins over Villanova and single victories versus Creighton and Louisville.
Big Sky Conference
When: March 10-13.
Where: Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho).
Favorite: Eastern Washington. Shantay Legans’ Eagles have two NCAA tournament appearances all time — the last in 2015, before Legans took over — but largely have handled league business and carry a nine-game win streak into March.
Dark horse: Weber State. Randy Rahe’s Wildcats won’t face Eastern Washington in the regular season and dominated Southern Utah, a fellow No. 2 seed contender, during an earlier game.
Big South Conference
When: Feb. 27, March 1, March 4 and March 7.
Where: Better seed hosts each game.
Favorite: Winthrop. The Eagles’ lone loss is to a North Carolina-Asheville team that hasn’t played since January because of COVID-19 issues. It stands to reason Pat Kelsey’s crew won’t be upset in a league tournament after rolling through conference regular-season play.
Dark horse: Campbell. Kevin McGeehan’s Fighting Camels making the NCAA field would be good for the event’s overall mascot game. Also, the Fighting Camels (can’t get enough of the nickname) has won its last seven games while No. 2 seed Radford has lost its last four.
Big Ten Conference
When: March 10-14.
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis).
Favorite: Michigan. Hate Juwan Howard’s Wolverines all you want, Illini fans. Having one league loss at the end of February when no one else has fewer than four (yes, even when you’ve played fewer games) does mean something.
Dark horse: Iowa. Consider Illinois and Ohio State 2A and 2B favorites at this stage. Fran McCaffery’s Hawkeyes, meanwhile, have hit a bit of a stride lately (a loss to Indiana the radar blip) and still possess Luka Garza’s services.
Big West Conference
When: March 9 and March 11-13.
Where: Michelob Ultra Arena (Las Vegas).
Favorite: UC Santa Barbara. Joe Pasternack’s Gauchos were on a 12-game win streak entering a Friday-Saturday double dip with UC Riverside, and their 12-2 league record leading into that series easily fronted the league.
Dark horse: UC Irvine. Russell Turner’s Anteaters have made the conference tournament final or semifinals during each of the last six tournaments that weren’t affected by COVID-19, including championships in 2015 and 2019.
Colonial Athletic Association
When: March 6-9.
Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center (Harrisonburg, Va.).
Favorite: James Madison. Mark Byington’s first Dukes squad possessed just one league loss entering Friday’s tilt with Drexel and nearly knocked off a good VCU team in nonconference play.
Dark horse: Charleston. While Northeastern was holding down the No. 2 seed, Earl Grant’s Cougars have won four of their last five and s≠eem primed to knock off the Huskies in a 2-3 matchup, having lost two regular-season games to them by a combined seven points.
Conference USA
When: March 10-13.
Where: Ford Center at The Star (Frisco, Texas).
Favorite: Western Kentucky. Rick Stansbury’s Hilltoppers may not have gotten past Houston on Thursday, but they’ve largely handled their business in C-USA’s Group B and don’t seem to have missed a beat after a multi-week pause in action between Jan. 24 and Feb. 12.
Dark horse: Louisiana Tech. Eric Konkol’s Bulldogs are piecing things together at the perfect time, taking one of two (nearly both) from North Texas and sweeping UAB. Those are the two teams Tech is contending with for Group A’s top spot.
Horizon League
When: Feb. 25, March 2 and March 8-9.
Where: Better seed hosts each game for Feb. 25 and March 2; Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis) for March 8-9.
Favorite: Wright State. Though Centennial graduate Scott Nagy’s Raiders (which features Champaign Central alum Tim Finke in the starting lineup) lost the No. 1 seed to Cleveland State on a tiebreaker, they’re far superior in the Pomeroy and NCAA NET rankings.
Dark horse: Detroit Mercy. Though ex-Indiana coach Mike Davis’ Titans hold the No. 5 seed, they played Michigan State and Notre Dame close and feature a potent scorer in Antoine Davis.
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
When: March 8-13.
Where: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, N.J.).
Favorite: Siena. Carmen Maciariello’s Saints, even with two conference doubleheaders still to play, got an easier path to the No. 1 seed when Iona — led by Rick Pitino — recently paused team activities for a second time this season.
Dark horse: Canisius. Reggie Witherspoon’s Golden Griffins had played just 10 games entering a weekend two-step with Niagara, but their 6-4 mark through those games, paired with a regular season-ending doubleheader against Siena, suggests they could build positive momentum at the right time.
Mid-American Conference
When: March 11-13.
Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland).
Favorite: Toledo. Tod Kowalczyk’s Rockets aren’t as red-hot as they once were — recent losses to Ball State and Bowling Green prove that — but they defeated Akron by double digits to start this month and own a quality non-league win over Cleveland State.
Dark horse: Akron. The Zips are the program John Groce took over after being fired at Illinois, and they have a strong chance to earn their first NCAA tournament berth under Groce. They do own a victory over Toledo as well as two wins over Kent State, the MAC’s third-place team.
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
When: March 7 and March 11-13.
Where: Better seed hosts each game for March 7; Scope Arena (Norfolk, Va.) for March 11-13.
Favorite: North Carolina A&T. Willie Jones’ Aggies were throttled multiple times in nonconference play — including a 122-60 drubbing at Illinois’ hands — but it’s impossible to ignore a 6-1 league record entering Saturday’s game with North Carolina Central, especially when no one else has fewer than three losses.
Dark horse: Norfolk State. Robert Jones’ Spartans have gotten hot at the perfect moment, sweeping a doubleheader with Morgan State to leap into the conference tournament’s No. 2 seed position.
Missouri Valley Conference
When: March 4-7.
Where: Enterprise Center (St. Louis).
Favorite: Loyola Chicago. Is this crazy talk, considering Drake held the same in-league record (14-2) entering the final weekend of the MVC schedule? Perhaps, but Porter Moser’s Ramblers thumped the Bulldogs 81-54 earlier this month, and Moser showed in 2018 he can push the program to an NCAA tournament run.
Dark horse: Drake. Darian DeVries’ Bulldogs had lost just twice all season entering this weekend — the other defeat also in-conference, to Valparaiso — so it’s evident this group can pull of a league tournament title run.
Mountain West Conference
When: March 10-13.
Where: Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas).
Favorite: San Diego State. Brian Dutcher’s Aztecs held an eight-game win streak entering this weekend’s massive doubleheader with Boise State, which would own the league tournament’s No. 1 seed if the season ended Thursday. Only Utah State seems to hold the key to handling Dutcher’s crew, having beaten San Diego State twice this season.
Dark horse: Colorado State. Don’t count out a Rams team that includes former News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year Kendle Moore from Danville. Niko Medved’s program owns wins over San Diego State, Boise State and Utah State.
Northeast Conference
When: March 6 and March 9
Where: Better seed hosts each game.
Favorite: Wagner. Bashir Mason’s Seahawks, ahead of their final four games, followed a 1-5 start to the season by reeling off nine consecutive victories, firmly planting themselves in the No. 1 seed conversation for the league showcase.
Dark horse: Bryant. Jared Grasso’s Bulldogs snagged a pair of early victories over Wagner to both give themselves a chance at the conference tournament’s top seed entering their final four games and provide them some confidence should they meet Wagner again.
Ohio Valley Conference
When: March 3-6.
Where: Ford Center (Evansville, Ind.).
Favorite: Belmont. The lone loss for Casey Alexander’s Bruins was not a good one, coming to a Samford team that’s well under .500. But Belmont carried a perfect OVC record (18-0) into its final two regular-season games, making it the clear league tournament frontrunner.
Dark horse: Morehead State. Preston Spradlin’s Eagles haven’t won a conference tournament since 2011, but they’d lost just three league games in 18 tries this year entering their regular season’s final week.
Pac-12 Conference
When: March 10-13.
Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas).
Favorite: Southern Cal. It’s hard to nail down a true favorite here, given no team had fewer than three league losses after Thursday night. Considering Andy Enfield’s Trojans own wins over UCLA and Oregon, however, they’ll get the nod for now.
Dark horse: Oregon. Dana Altman’s Ducks have the benefit of being the most recent Pac-12 tournament champions, and they were still in contention for this year’s top seed as of Thursday with a relatively soft final four games of the regular season.
Patriot League
When: March 3, March 6, March 10 and March 14.
Where: Better seed hosts each game.
Favorite: Colgate. Matt Langel’s Raiders have displayed a high-powered offense from the start this year, putting up 101 points on Army in their opener and eclipsing 80 points seven times since then prior to this weekend’s doubleheader with Holy Cross.
Dark horse: Navy. Ed DeChellis’ Midshipmen threw some nonconference opponents into their schedule, whereas Colgate did not. Playing against the likes of Maryland and Georgetown while also going 10-1 in conference play ahead of their final two games should give Navy a boost late in the year.
Southeastern Conference
When: March 10-14.
Where: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tenn.).
Favorite: Alabama. Nate Oats’ Crimson Tide could have done without the recent loss to Arkansas, but Alabama was ranked sixth in the latest Associated Press poll for a reason. A big part of that reason is 13 conference wins in the team’s first 15 league games this season.
Dark horse: Arkansas. It’s hard not to put Kentucky here, even as the Wildcats are well below .500. But Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks are flying high ahead of their final two regular-season games, with a five-game win streak that includes Missouri and Alabama.
Southern Conference
When: March 5-8.
Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center (Asheville, N.C.).
Favorite: Furman. Nobody has pulled away in this league’s regular-season title race, but Bob Richey’s Paladins were on a five-game win streak ahead of a big matchup with Wofford. It’s positioned Furman nicely for a leading tournament seed — as well as the right mentality entering a win-or-go-home event.
Dark horse: North Carolina-Greensboro. Wes Miller’s Spartans won’t have to travel especially far for their league tournament, but worries would be few even if they did. That’s because UNCG, as of Thursday, sported an impressive 9-3 record away from its home arena this season.
Southland Conference
When: March 10-13.
Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center (Katy, Texas).
Favorite: Abilene Christian. Joe Golding’s Wildcats, who won the last league tournament, kept things close with Texas Tech and moderately close with Arkansas early in the year, then went on to take 11 of their first 12 Southland games — including key ones with Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston State.
Dark horse: Stephen F. Austin. Kyle Keller’s Lumberjacks were a dangerous double-digit seed to draw in the NCAA tournament during the mid- and late-2010s (hello Brad Underwood). They’re also a bear in the Southland, with a 10-1 ledger entering their final three games — two of which are against Abilene Christian and Sam Houston State, possibly helping SFA to the No. 1 seed.
Southwestern Athletic Conference
When: March 10-13.
Where: Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Ala.).
Favorite: Prairie View A&M. Both Byron Smith’s Panthers and Jackson State were unbeaten in SWAC play entering this weekend, though they aren’t scheduled to face each other in the regular season. Prairie View A&M gets the nod for winning the 2019 conference tournament.
Dark horse: Jackson State. It’s hard to suggest anyone else, given no other team besides Wayne Brent's Tigers and aforementioned Prairie View A&M has fewer than four conference losses. Nine of the team’s first 12 games were on the road as well, so Jackson State is accustomed to traveling for victories.
Summit League
When: March 6-9.
Where: Sanford Pentagon (Sioux Falls, S.D.).
Favorite: South Dakota. It’s difficult to pick a favorite right now because the top teams have struggled of late while under-.500 teams like Kansas City and Western Illinois are surging. Even so, Todd Lee’s Coyotes won 10 of their first 13 Summit League games and boasted a 5-4 road record entering this weekend.
Dark horse: North Dakota State. David Richman’s Bison had a huge double dip with South Dakota this weekend that might’ve put them atop the league standings. Nevertheless, N.D. State won the most recent conference tournament.
Sun Belt Conference
When: March 5-8.
Where: Hartsell Arena and Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Fla.).
Favorite: Texas State. The fact Terrence Johnson’s Bobcats have a chance to qualify for the NCAA tournament is stunning, considering Johnson took over the team last September after Danny Kaspar’s resignation. But Texas State’s 10-3 league mark with two games remaining is setting them up for a postseason run.
Dark horse: South Alabama. Speaking of runs, Richie Riley’s Jaguars had pulled off eight consecutive wins entering this weekend and could carry that momentum through the league tournament. Fun fact: One of South Alabama’s eight NCAA tournament appearances ended with a 64-51 first-round loss to Illinois during the 1998 event.
West Coast Conference
When: March 4-6 and March 8-9.
Where: Orleans Arena (Paradise, Nev.).
Favorite: Gonzaga. Remember the Baylor entry earlier? This is the aforementioned easiest favorite pick of all conference tournaments. Mark Few’s Bulldogs have won eight of the last 10 West Coast tournaments and have held down the 2020-21 Associated Press poll’s top spot all season long. Former Illini Roger Powell is one of the Bulldogs’ assistant coaches, too.
Dark horse: BYU. Mark Pope’s Cougars had lost just one league game to a team not named Gonzaga entering this weekend and were 17-5 overall. If Gonzaga actually were to falter, BYU almost certainly would be the cause.
Western Athletic Conference
When: March 11-13.
Where: Orleans Arena (Paradise, Nev.).
Favorite: Grand Canyon. The past home to former Illini Michael Finke boasted a 13-4 record and just one Western Athletic loss entering this weekend. Bryce Drew’s Antelopes have made the last two league tournament finals as well.
Dark horse: Texas-Rio Grande Valley. The Vaqueros have endured an emotionally painful season, with coach Lew Hill suddenly dying earlier this month. Should interim coach Jai Steadman lead the program to a WAC tournament title, it’d make for one heck of a story.