CHAMPAIGN — Bart Miller and Terrance Jamison possess many known quantities within their respective Illinois football position groups.
Miller's Illini offensive line only lost guard Kendrick Green from last season, with the Peoria native declaring for the NFL draft. Jamison's Illini defensive line had some of its athletes shift to the outside linebacker position, but all of the key members from last season remain in the fold.
It's given each of Bret Bielema's assistants a leg up in trying to mesh Illinois' past with its Bielema-directed future among the team's biggest athletes on its roster.
"One of the big things that experience gives you is the fact they have heard these terms before," Miller said. "Them having an understanding of the position on a very generic level and a very base level just gives you a foundation to build off of."
"That always helps to get fresh eyes on the guys when you come in and watch their tape," Jamison added. "And also in the winter session, seeing them work out and train with the strength and conditioning staff."
Miller and Jamison each highlighted numerous athletes they're excited about as the Illini's spring schedule rolls toward the April 19 Orange and Blue Game.
Miller said veterans like center Doug Kramer and left tackle Vederian Lowe are well etched into those roles.
Right tackle Alex Palczewski's recovery from offseason knee surgery has allowed Danville product Julian Pearl, who filled in for Palczewski from the starter's Nov. 14 injury at Rutgers onward, to impress Miller in multiple ways.
"I've been very, very pleased with Julian Pearl," Miller said of the sophomore. "He's incredibly athletic. ... The thing that he's been very good at is adapting to some of the new steps, the new techniques that we teach, which are not easy to do."
Palczewski and other Illini who are out for spring ball have gotten the opportunity to sit in on parts of the practices inside Memorial Stadium.
"The guys have one of their leaders and one of their brothers out there with them, and then he's learning also at the same time," Miller said. "You love his mentality. If you left it up to him, he'd be out there. He'd play. He'd play on half a knee if he could. That's the mentality you want in that room."
Miller also name-dropped starting right guard Verdis Brown, Wofford transfer Blake Jeresaty, tight end-turned lineman Alex Pihlstrom, sophomore Jordyn Slaughter and redshirt freshman Josh Plohr for their spring impressions.
"The best five will play wherever that is," Miller said, "and then there's going to be some guys that'll move around a little bit to get us those best five."
Jamison is without returning starters Roderick Perry II and Jamal Woods for spring ball, so even more younger players are receiving an opportunity to step up than with the offensive line.
"It's valuable, especially in the spring, to get some young guys some reps," Jamison said. In this vein, he discussed a mix of underclassmen and other reserves in the past— Tre'Von Riggins, Anthony Shipton, Calvin Avery, Johnny Newton, Deon Pate, Quinton McCoy and Keith Randolph Jr.
"The future's bright," Jamison continued. "To get it filmed, that's just really going to help us moving forward, even beyond the spring and the summer."
Defensive lineman Sedarius McConnell is one of three freshmen who enrolled early and are currently on campus to experience spring workouts. Jamison is glad that's the case.
"He's done a great job in terms of competing and getting used to the speed of the game," Jamison said. "He fits right in with the family and the guys up front."
Along with Perry and Woods, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley product Bryce Barnes also isn't available for spring ball. The sophomore made two starts at defensive tackle late last season.
"He isn't going to be able to go through drills with us this spring, but everything about him gets you really, really excited," Bielema said. "Very engaging. He's been able to help us in a lot of ways."