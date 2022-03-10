CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood only plays his starters together in practice the day before a game.
Any other time the Illinois men’s basketball team is on the court at Ubben Basketball Complex or State Farm Center in practice mode, the Illini coach is mixing and matching personnel.
It’s not change for change’s sake. Underwood isn’t running out different lineups on a whim. The goal is to make sure there’s a level of comfort for the players regardless of who they’re on the court with in any given situation.
That’s been more important this season than any other for Underwood at Illinois. He prefers to have a set pattern to his rotation. Having to deal with injuries, from the season opener against Jackson State on Nov. 9 through the regular-season finale against Iowa this past Sunday night, has meant anything but that set pattern.
The upside? Underwood’s having to mix and match his lineup and rotation on a nearly game-by-game basis has led to a versatile team now that most of the Illini are, in fact, healthy and ready for Friday’s Big Ten tournament quarterfinal game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The lone lingering question mark is Jacob Grandison’s injured left shoulder. But the veteran wing has been fitted for the same harness that Trent Frazier has worn all season since injuring his right shoulder in the exhibition game against Indiana (Pa.) on Oct. 29. Grandison was a partial participant in Wednesday’s final practice in Champaign, and his status will be monitored in Indianapolis.
If Grandison can’t go Friday against either ninth-seeded Indiana (18-12) or eighth-seeded Michigan (17-13), top-seeded Illinois (22-8) will simply tweak its lineup and rotation again. It could even be an advantage.
“Teams don’t really prepare for the different lineups we throw at people,” Frazier said. “I think it makes it challenging for other coaches to scout us because of our different lineups. We go small. We go big sometimes. We play with three guards. Giving teams different looks makes us difficult to guard.”
Andre Curbelo and Coleman Hawkins have given Illinois a boost in the last couple weeks in terms of how deep the rotation can effectively go.
Curbelo is still trying to reach his peak form after missing 14 games this season — 12 with concussion issues and two more because of COVID-19. The sophomore point guard didn’t play an entirely clean game in Sunday’s regular-season finale that clinched a share of the Big Ten title, but Illinois likely doesn’t beat Iowa without him. The four turnovers and five fouls were an issue and understandably frustrating at times to watch. The 14 points, six assists, four rebounds and strong perimeter defense he showed generated the exact opposite reaction.
“I feel like Curbelo’s back,” Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer said. “That’s the Curbelo everybody was asking for. He’s doing everything on the court — getting rebounds, playing hard on defense, talking. That’s the Curbelo we were waiting for, and he got back just in time because we’re about to go to the tournament.”
Hawkins’ resurgence started a little earlier after what could be described as perhaps a crisis of confidence in the middle of the season. That also seems to be in his rear view.
“He cares so deeply about winning, and he’s an instinctive player,” Underwood said. “He’s made some blocks this year that are just crazy good and important. I keep telling everybody he’s a great shooter. He didn’t even hesitate on that pick-and-pop three (against Iowa). He just knows how to make winning plays. Now, we’re starting to see that confidence help elevate his game. He’s a big piece of what we’re doing.”
Hawkins flirted with a double-double in the win against Iowa with nine points and 11 rebounds. The 6-foot-10 sophomore forward also bothered the Hawkeyes’ Keegan Murray into one of his most inefficient offensive performances of the season.
“I feel like Coleman is NBA caliber,” Plummer said. “Right now a lot of people don’t talk about him, but I feel like in the future, he’ll have a chance, for sure. He’s a big man who can shoot, play defense and is athletic.”
Hawkins could slide into the starting lineup again in the Big Ten tournament if Grandison remains sidelined with his shoulder injury. Curbelo has slid back into the role he manned last season as Illinois’ first guard off the bench. Both are key to any type of tournament run — this week in Indianapolis or next week when the NCAA tournament starts — that the Illini intend to make.
“It means a lot to see how they bought in with their mindset — especially Belo and him being a preseason All-American,” Frazier said. “Coleman could probably be one of the best players in this league. To see how they’ve changed their roles to buy into what coach wants and do whatever to help this team win is very important. It’s nice to have them peaking at this time. Going into the Big Ten tournament, it’s going to make this team unique and bring a different dynamic to lineups and roles for this team.”