A year ago, Kerby Joseph was trying to make his mark and move up the depth chart on the Illinois football team.
Little was hardly known about Joseph outside of Champaign. He had played in a combined 29 games during his first three seasons at Illinois, making 45 tackles and not forcing a takeaway.
Then, a breakout 2021 season ensued for Joseph. And on Friday night, Joseph reaped the rewards of what he accomplished last fall with the Illini after the Detroit Lions selected him with the 97th pick in the third round of the NFL draft.
The pick was announced in Las Vegas late Friday night by Lions Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.
Joseph earned First Team All-Big Ten honors this past season when the 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of Orlando, Fla., compiled 57 tackles, five interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
This marks the second straight year a former Illini was taken in the third round after center Kendrick Green was selected with the 87th overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Joseph is the first former Illini to be picked by the Lions since running back Mikel Leshoure, a Champaign native, went in the second round to Detroit during the second round of the 2011 draft.