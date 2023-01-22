Editor’s note: inactive/defunct schools aren’t included; statistics via information provided to or researched by The News-Gazette)

Tri-County —

  • 2,542 points scored by Luke Williams, a 1997 Shiloh graduate

Chrisman —

  • 2,449 points scored by Brian Martin, a 1998 graduate

Tuscola —

  • 2,346 points scored by Jalen Quinn, a 2022 graduate

Georgetown-Ridge Farm —

  • 2,120 points scored by Cale Steinbaugh, a 2022 graduate

Argenta-Oreana —

  • 2,118 points scored by Michael Saunches, a 1999 graduate

St. Joseph-Ogden —

  • 2,115 points scored by Brandon Trimble, a 2017 graduate

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond —

  • 2,098 points scored by Mark Edmundson, a 1986 Arthur graduate

Watseka —

  • 2,082 points Lyndon Swanson, a 1975 graduate

Le Roy —

  • 2,081 points scored by Matt Chastain, a 2016 graduate

Bement —

  • 2,078 points scored by Connor Gross, a 2014 graduate

Hoopeston Area —

  • 2,078 points scored by Greg Matta, a 1983 Hoopeston-East Lynn graduate

Schlarman —

  • 2,067 points scored by Greg Davis, a 1968 graduate

Cerro Gordo —

  • 2,023 points scored by Drew Minton, a 2009 graduate

Champaign Central —

  • 2,015 points scored by Tim Finke, a 2018 graduate

Armstrong-Potomac —

  • 1,998 points scored by Steve Willard, a 1967 Armstrong graduate

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley —

  • 1,885 points scored by Dennis Graff, a 1972 Gibson City graduate

Mahomet-Seymour —

  • 1,872 points scored by Brett Melton, a 2000 graduate

Arcola —

  • 1,820 points scored by Kollin Seaman, a 2016 graduate

Rantoul —

  • 1,819 points scored by Kareem Richardson, a 1992 graduate

Unity —

  • 1,812 points scored by Brian Cardinal, a 1995 graduate

Centennial —

  • 1,810 points scored by Rayvonte Rice, a 2010 graduate

Salt Fork —

  • 1,805 points scored by Joel Learnard, a 2011 graduate

Monticello —

  • 1,798 points scored by Tom Eller, a 1990 graduate

Villa Grove —

  • 1,797 points scored by John Greger, a 1957 graduate

Urbana —

  • 1,777 points scored by Ken Ferdinand, a 1975 graduate

DeLand-Weldon —

  • 1,762 points scored by Larry Huisinga, a 1969 graduate

Cissna Park —

  • 1,755 points scored by Michael McKean, a 2003 CPCI graduate

Danville —

  • 1,699 points scored by Kendle Moore, a 2018 graduate

Oakwood —

  • 1,692 points scored by Brian Moore, a 1979 graduate

Clinton —

  • 1,676 points scored by Ryan Schumacher, a 1996 graduate

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin —

  • 1,644 points scored by Drew Reifsteck, a 2020 graduate

Paxton-Buckley-Loda —

  • 1,642 points scored by Tyler Overstreet, a 2007 graduate

Westville —

  • 1,624 points scored by Roy Young, a 1984 graduate

Uni High —

  • 1,600 points scored by Noah Blue, a 2018 graduate

Ridgeview —

  • 1,502 points scored by Bradley Ghere, a 2009 graduate

St. Thomas More —

  • 1,501 points scored by Doug Wallen, a 2017 Champaign Central graduate (doesn’t include points scored at Central)

Sullivan —

  • 1,476 points scored by Michael Featherling, a 2002 graduate

Blue Ridge —

  • 1,475 points scored by Michael Plunk, a 2014 graduate

Heritage —

  • 1,471 points scored by Brad Wilson, a 1998 graduate

Milford —

  • 1,461 points scored by Alex Portwood, a 2015 graduate

Iroquois West —

  • 1,457 points scored by Marion Henry, a 1986 graduate

Prairie Central —

  • 1,420 points scored by Trey Bazzell, a 2021 graduate

Fisher —

  • 1,323 points scored by Carson Brozenec, a 2021 graduate

La Salette —

  • 1,143 points scored by John Wernowsky, a 2016 graduate

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

