Editor’s note: inactive/defunct schools aren’t included; statistics via information provided to or researched by The News-Gazette)
Tri-County —
- 2,542 points scored by Luke Williams, a 1997 Shiloh graduate
Chrisman —
- 2,449 points scored by Brian Martin, a 1998 graduate
Tuscola —
- 2,346 points scored by Jalen Quinn, a 2022 graduate
Georgetown-Ridge Farm —
- 2,120 points scored by Cale Steinbaugh, a 2022 graduate
Argenta-Oreana —
- 2,118 points scored by Michael Saunches, a 1999 graduate
St. Joseph-Ogden —
- 2,115 points scored by Brandon Trimble, a 2017 graduate
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond —
- 2,098 points scored by Mark Edmundson, a 1986 Arthur graduate
Watseka —
- 2,082 points Lyndon Swanson, a 1975 graduate
Le Roy —
- 2,081 points scored by Matt Chastain, a 2016 graduate
Bement —
- 2,078 points scored by Connor Gross, a 2014 graduate
Hoopeston Area —
- 2,078 points scored by Greg Matta, a 1983 Hoopeston-East Lynn graduate
Schlarman —
- 2,067 points scored by Greg Davis, a 1968 graduate
Cerro Gordo —
- 2,023 points scored by Drew Minton, a 2009 graduate
Champaign Central —
- 2,015 points scored by Tim Finke, a 2018 graduate
Armstrong-Potomac —
- 1,998 points scored by Steve Willard, a 1967 Armstrong graduate
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley —
- 1,885 points scored by Dennis Graff, a 1972 Gibson City graduate
Mahomet-Seymour —
- 1,872 points scored by Brett Melton, a 2000 graduate
Arcola —
- 1,820 points scored by Kollin Seaman, a 2016 graduate
Rantoul —
- 1,819 points scored by Kareem Richardson, a 1992 graduate
Unity —
- 1,812 points scored by Brian Cardinal, a 1995 graduate
Centennial —
- 1,810 points scored by Rayvonte Rice, a 2010 graduate
Salt Fork —
- 1,805 points scored by Joel Learnard, a 2011 graduate
Monticello —
- 1,798 points scored by Tom Eller, a 1990 graduate
Villa Grove —
- 1,797 points scored by John Greger, a 1957 graduate
Urbana —
- 1,777 points scored by Ken Ferdinand, a 1975 graduate
DeLand-Weldon —
- 1,762 points scored by Larry Huisinga, a 1969 graduate
Cissna Park —
- 1,755 points scored by Michael McKean, a 2003 CPCI graduate
Danville —
- 1,699 points scored by Kendle Moore, a 2018 graduate
Oakwood —
- 1,692 points scored by Brian Moore, a 1979 graduate
Clinton —
- 1,676 points scored by Ryan Schumacher, a 1996 graduate
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin —
- 1,644 points scored by Drew Reifsteck, a 2020 graduate
Paxton-Buckley-Loda —
- 1,642 points scored by Tyler Overstreet, a 2007 graduate
Westville —
- 1,624 points scored by Roy Young, a 1984 graduate
Uni High —
- 1,600 points scored by Noah Blue, a 2018 graduate
Ridgeview —
- 1,502 points scored by Bradley Ghere, a 2009 graduate
St. Thomas More —
- 1,501 points scored by Doug Wallen, a 2017 Champaign Central graduate (doesn’t include points scored at Central)
Sullivan —
- 1,476 points scored by Michael Featherling, a 2002 graduate
Blue Ridge —
- 1,475 points scored by Michael Plunk, a 2014 graduate
Heritage —
- 1,471 points scored by Brad Wilson, a 1998 graduate
Milford —
- 1,461 points scored by Alex Portwood, a 2015 graduate
Iroquois West —
- 1,457 points scored by Marion Henry, a 1986 graduate
Prairie Central —
- 1,420 points scored by Trey Bazzell, a 2021 graduate
Fisher —
- 1,323 points scored by Carson Brozenec, a 2021 graduate
La Salette —
- 1,143 points scored by John Wernowsky, a 2016 graduate