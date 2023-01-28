2,809
Missy Barrett
Tri-County
Class of 1997 (Shiloh)
2,650
Kandy Lindsey
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Class of 1999
(Bismarck-Henning)
2,437
Martina Underwood
Clinton
Class of 1991
2,388
Candi McGee
Heritage
Class of 2004
2,361
Katelyn Young
Oakwood
Class of 2020
2,330
Chandra Garwood
Chrisman
Class of 1994
2,316
Ashley Runck
St. Joseph-Ogden
Class of 2007
2,209
Lexi Wallen
St. Thomas More
Class of 2015
2,208
Erin Houpt
Danville
Class of 2021
2,205
Devin Curry
Watseka
Class of 2014
2,200
Karin Nicholls
Argenta-Oreana
Class of 1986
2,186
Allie Lindemann
Champaign Central
Class of 2006
2,042
Gina Grussing
Armstrong-Potomac
Class of 2002
2,021
Anaya Peoples
Schlarman
Class of 2019
1,967
Sophia Neely
Uni High
Class of 1986
1,962
Heidi McKean
Cissna Park
Class of 2007 (CPCI)
1,956
Elyce Kundsen
Unity
Class of 2020
1,950
Allyson Glazebrook
Sullivan
Class of 1995
1,898
Savannah Piety
Fisher
Class of 2010
1,873
Courtney Hehn
Monticello
Class of 2005
1,844
Paige Nord
Ridgeview
Class of 2011
1,824
Hannah Wascher
Rantoul
Class of 2013
1,812
Melanie Ward
Prairie Central
Class of 1991
1,739
Diann Hollingsworth
Cerro Gordo
Class of 2000
1,696
Uzuri Williams
Judah Christian
Class of 2011
1,662
Grace Schroeder
Iroquois West
Class of 2017
1,639
Sam Poppe
Le Roy
Class of 2006
1,603
Rachael Follmer
Centennial
Class of 2008
1,581
Beth Burke
Salt Fork
Class of 2001
1,577
Kendra Donley
Mahomet-Seymour
Class of 2005
1,552
Gayle Tate
Georgetown-
Ridge Farm
Class of 1991
1,519
Kellyn Maynard
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Class of 2016
1,505
Janna Leonard
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Class of 1985 (Gibson City)
1,496
Janeen Sutherland
Tuscola
Class of 2000
1,477
Ashlen Portwood
Milford
Class of 2012
1,476
Taylor Edwards
Arcola
Class of 2015
1,425
Terra Ramsey
Westville
Class of 2007
1,368
Amber Pierce
Hoopeston Area
Class of 1991
(Hoopeston-East Lynn)
1,352
Josie Grammer
Blue Ridge
Class of 2017
1,262
Lizzy Smith
Villa Grove
Class of 2013
1,225
LaToya Bond
Urbana
Class of 2002