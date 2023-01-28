2,809

Missy Barrett

Tri-County

Class of 1997 (Shiloh)

2,650

Kandy Lindsey

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

Class of 1999

(Bismarck-Henning)

2,437

Martina Underwood

Clinton

Class of 1991

2,388

Candi McGee

Heritage

Class of 2004

2,361

Katelyn Young

Oakwood

Class of 2020

2,330

Chandra Garwood

Chrisman

Class of 1994

2,330

Chandra Garwood

Chrisman

Class of 1994

2,316

Ashley Runck

St. Joseph-Ogden

Class of 2007

2,209

Lexi Wallen

St. Thomas More

Class of 2015

2,208

Erin Houpt

Danville

Class of 2021

2,205

Devin Curry

Watseka

Class of 2014

2,200

Karin Nicholls

Argenta-Oreana

Class of 1986

2,186

Allie Lindemann

Champaign Central

Class of 2006

2,042

Gina Grussing

Armstrong-Potomac

Class of 2002

2,021

Anaya Peoples

Schlarman

Class of 2019

1,967

Sophia Neely

Uni High

Class of 1986

1,962

Heidi McKean

Cissna Park

Class of 2007 (CPCI)

1,956

Elyce Kundsen

Unity

Class of 2020

1,950

Allyson Glazebrook

Sullivan

Class of 1995

1,898

Savannah Piety

Fisher

Class of 2010

1,873

Courtney Hehn

Monticello

Class of 2005

1,844

Paige Nord

Ridgeview

Class of 2011

1,824

Hannah Wascher

Rantoul

Class of 2013

1,812

Melanie Ward

Prairie Central

Class of 1991

1,739

Diann Hollingsworth

Cerro Gordo

Class of 2000

1,696

Uzuri Williams

Judah Christian

Class of 2011

1,662

Grace Schroeder

Iroquois West

Class of 2017

1,639

Sam Poppe

Le Roy

Class of 2006

1,603

Rachael Follmer

Centennial

Class of 2008

1,581

Beth Burke

Salt Fork

Class of 2001

1,577

Kendra Donley

Mahomet-Seymour

Class of 2005

1,552

Gayle Tate

Georgetown-

Ridge Farm

Class of 1991

1,519

Kellyn Maynard

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Class of 2016

1,505

Janna Leonard

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Class of 1985 (Gibson City)

1,496

Janeen Sutherland

Tuscola

Class of 2000

1,477

Ashlen Portwood

Milford

Class of 2012

1,476

Taylor Edwards

Arcola

Class of 2015

1,425

Terra Ramsey

Westville

Class of 2007

1,368

Amber Pierce

Hoopeston Area

Class of 1991

(Hoopeston-East Lynn)

1,352

Josie Grammer

Blue Ridge

Class of 2017

1,262

Lizzy Smith

Villa Grove

Class of 2013

1,225

LaToya Bond

Urbana

Class of 2002

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos