9:30 a.m. — Pregame for Class 1A state semifinal between Gibault and Cornerstone

Good morning from Champaign's State Farm Center, where the IHSA boys' basketball state tournament will begin at approximately 10 a.m. today with the first of two Class 1A semifinals.

Follow along with Joey Wright for updates as Waterloo Gibault (30-7) battles Bloomington Cornerstone (31-5) for a spot in Saturday's 10 a.m. small-school state championship game.

Wright and fellow News-Gazette sports writer Colin Likas will trade duties throughout the day — as well as on Friday and Saturday — covering all of the games that transpire on Lou Henson Court.

***

***

***

***

***

***

***

***

***

***

***

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).