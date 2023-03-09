9:30 a.m. — Pregame for Class 1A state semifinal between Gibault and Cornerstone
Good morning from Champaign's State Farm Center, where the IHSA boys' basketball state tournament will begin at approximately 10 a.m. today with the first of two Class 1A semifinals.
Follow along with Joey Wright for updates as Waterloo Gibault (30-7) battles Bloomington Cornerstone (31-5) for a spot in Saturday's 10 a.m. small-school state championship game.
Wright and fellow News-Gazette sports writer Colin Likas will trade duties throughout the day — as well as on Friday and Saturday — covering all of the games that transpire on Lou Henson Court.
Gibault 58, Cornerstone 38 with 5:01 to play. Timeout called by the Cyclones – a 30-second break that renders them with just one remaining – but it's all Hawks in this one. Now 16 points apiece for Hanvey and Augustine, and Hanvey has eight assists as well.— Joey Wright (@JoeyWright2000) March 9, 2023
Gibault 52, Cornerstone 31 at the end of three. Still time left, of course, but it's looking like the Hawks are in good shape to face Scales Mound or Tuscola on Saturday. Augustine was stellar in an eight-point third quarter that lifts him past Hanvey (14 points) with 16 points.— Joey Wright (@JoeyWright2000) March 9, 2023
42-25 Gibault with 2:49 left in the third quarter. Timeout Cornerstone. The Cyclones are shooting 52.2 percent from the field, which slightly outpaces the Hawks' mark of 50 percent.— Joey Wright (@JoeyWright2000) March 9, 2023
The issue is that the Cyclones are struggling to take shots; Gibault leads that category 36-23.
The third quarter began inauspiciously enough with no points through the first two minutes and 20 seconds. That changed when Kesler and Hanvey broke loose for layups in quick succession, which have further built the Hawks lead to 33-19 with 5:17 left in the stanza.— Joey Wright (@JoeyWright2000) March 9, 2023
Halftime: Gibault 29, Cornerstone 19— Joey Wright (@JoeyWright2000) March 9, 2023
Hawks can’t do anything at the buzzer and enter the locker room with a 10 point advantage. Hanvey still leads the way with nine points but Kaden Augustine is close behind with eight. Baber and Henard with six apiece for Cornerstone. pic.twitter.com/fZ922if8in
Witt buried a corner three that gave the Cyclones some needed energy with 4:20 left in the second quarter, but Kesler responded with a personal 4-0 run that started with a layup and was followed by a steal and score on Cornerstone's subsequent inbound. Hawks up 26-15, 3:49 Q2.— Joey Wright (@JoeyWright2000) March 9, 2023
Gibault 17, Cornerstone 8 after a quarter. Kameron *Hanvey* (apologies for the misspelling) is up to seven points to lead all scorers, while the Hawks are an efficient 7-13 from the field overall. Wolfe leads the Cyclones with four points, but they've been saddled by six turnover— Joey Wright (@JoeyWright2000) March 9, 2023
Halfway through the first quarter and Hanvy is making an early case for player of the game. He's up to five points and intercepted a pass that led to an assist on the Hawks' other field goal.— Joey Wright (@JoeyWright2000) March 9, 2023
Hawks up 8-6 as a media timeout fires off with 3:33 left in the frame.
Cornerstone starters:— Joey Wright (@JoeyWright2000) March 9, 2023
Connor Scott, Jakson Baber, Austin Hendard, Tate Witt and Cade Wolfe
Gibault starters:
Kaden Augustine, Kameron Hanvy, Kanen Augustine, Hudson Blank and Gavin Kesler
Good morning from State Farm Center, where @clikasNG and I will be for the next three days as 16 teams vie for four IHSA boys’ basketball state titles.— Joey Wright (@JoeyWright2000) March 9, 2023
Up first: @GibaultBBall & @CCAcyclones in a Class 1A semi. Updates to come here and at https://t.co/XmHB9g5ql6 for @ngpreps. pic.twitter.com/K4uWoVfTgw
