Ratliff with the putback bucket for Simeon to start the scoring in this game. Phoenix Gill, the son of former Illini Kendall, responds by hitting 2 of 3 FTs after being fouled behind the arc.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 10, 2023
Now another one for Miles Rubin, this time swerving around the 310-pound Justin Scott. Simeon on a 7-0 run to take a 9-2 lead, 4:48 Q1.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 10, 2023
Simeon looks really comfortable taking it to the rim, especially Ratliff. He just forced Gill into his second foul of the game.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 10, 2023
Simeon leads 11-5 with 3:49 left in Q1.
Just like last year, St. Ignatius brought a healthy student crowd. pic.twitter.com/m1vCoyg2Og— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 10, 2023
* * *
9:45 a.m. — Pregame for Class 3A semifinal between St. Ignatius and Simeon
Good morning from State Farm Center, where the IHSA boys' basketball state tournament resumes with the Class 3A semifinals.
A pair of Chicago teams kick things off today, as St. Ignatius (24-11) battles Simeon (30-3) for the right to play in Saturday's 5:30 p.m. championship.
The Wolfpack and Wolverines met during last year's Class 3A state tournament, with St. Ignatius picking off Simeon 61-59 in the third-place contest.
This time around, the prevailing storyline is the impending retirement of longtime Simeon coach Robert Smith. He's trying to lead the Wolverines to their eighth state championship, including the seventh of his tenure.