9:45 a.m. — Pregame for Class 3A semifinal between St. Ignatius and Simeon

Good morning from State Farm Center, where the IHSA boys' basketball state tournament resumes with the Class 3A semifinals.

A pair of Chicago teams kick things off today, as St. Ignatius (24-11) battles Simeon (30-3) for the right to play in Saturday's 5:30 p.m. championship.

The Wolfpack and Wolverines met during last year's Class 3A state tournament, with St. Ignatius picking off Simeon 61-59 in the third-place contest.

This time around, the prevailing storyline is the impending retirement of longtime Simeon coach Robert Smith. He's trying to lead the Wolverines to their eighth state championship, including the seventh of his tenure.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).