Gibault receives its first foul against with 6:51 left in Q2.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 11, 2023
Scales Mound had five at that point. Could definitely hear the folks in green (and there are a fair few here) getting angsty.
Scales Mound fighting back, albeit from a significant deficit.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 11, 2023
Hornets log a defensive steal, and Hereau gets downhill for the finish and one.
Now 21-12 Gibault with 6:17 left in Q2.
Hereau trying to play hero for the Hornets. He buckets a catch-and-shoot three on a BLOB, pulling Gibault within 21-15.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 11, 2023
We head to the under-4 with the score still 21-15 in favor of Gibault. Scales Mound is on an 8-0 run.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 11, 2023
* * *
Slavenburg finally puts an end to a lengthy scoring run for Gibault. It was 12-0.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 11, 2023
Scales Mound has a lot of work to do, trailing 16-5.
Now Wiegel sits with three fouls for Scales Mound, all before Q1 ends. Accidentally clipped Kanen Augustine in the face as the two crossed paths.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 11, 2023
Kanen Augustine responds with a three-pointer as the Q1 clock winds down.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 11, 2023
Dominant first period for Gibault, which leads Scales Mound 19-5. Hawks shooting 70 percent from the field; Hornets at 22 percent.
* * *
Kaden Augustine knocks down two FTs to give us the game's first points. GIbault ahead 2-0 after about 32 seconds.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 11, 2023
Really nice backdoor cut pass in transition from Blank, and Kesler converts for Gibault.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 11, 2023
Scales Mound puts its first points on the board moments later via a pull-up jumper from Jacob Duerr.
That lead balloons to 14-2 with 3:03 left in Q1.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 11, 2023
Hot start at both ends for Gibault. Very active hands for the Hawks on defense, and very strong, sneaky passing on offense.
* * *
Starters for Scales Mound: Max Wienen, Thomas Hereau, Jacob Duerr, Charlie Wiegel, Jonah Driscoll.— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 11, 2023
Starters for Gibault: Kaden Augustine, Kameron Hanvey, Kanen Augustine, Hudson Blank, Gavin Kesler.
Here come the Hornets and Hawks. pic.twitter.com/26KLe5ZrTb— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 11, 2023
We have another mascot sighting. Gibault’s Hawk is in attendance, and is dancing up a storm. pic.twitter.com/b8klXYVIE5— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 11, 2023
Just going to call this the highlight of the state tournament (@IHSAddATude, @GibaultBBall). pic.twitter.com/wo1TDnyuar— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) March 11, 2023
* * *
10:30 a.m. — Pregame for Class 1A state final between Scales Mound and Gibault
Good morning from State Farm Center, where we're preparing for the first of four IHSA boys' basketball state championship games today.
Leading off are the Scales Mound Hornets (33-5) and the Gibault Hawks (31-7), with a scheduled tip-off of 11 a.m.
Scales Mound defeated Tuscola 40-27 in Thursday's semifinal round, while Gibault handled Cornerstone 70-46 in the other semifinal.
Both programs are seeking their first-ever IHSA boys' basketball state championship. Scales Mound placed third in last season's Class 1A field, giving the Hornets their inaugural trophy on this stage. Gibault's two previous trips to state resulted in the Hawks earning one trophy, a Class A state runner-up in 1999.