10:30 a.m. — Pregame for Class 1A state final between Scales Mound and Gibault

Good morning from State Farm Center, where we're preparing for the first of four IHSA boys' basketball state championship games today.

Leading off are the Scales Mound Hornets (33-5) and the Gibault Hawks (31-7), with a scheduled tip-off of 11 a.m.

Scales Mound defeated Tuscola 40-27 in Thursday's semifinal round, while Gibault handled Cornerstone 70-46 in the other semifinal.

Both programs are seeking their first-ever IHSA boys' basketball state championship. Scales Mound placed third in last season's Class 1A field, giving the Hornets their inaugural trophy on this stage. Gibault's two previous trips to state resulted in the Hawks earning one trophy, a Class A state runner-up in 1999.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).