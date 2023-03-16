Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey from the NCAA tournament in Des Moines.
***
Illinois is going with its same starters today against Arkansas that got things going in the final two games of the regular season and the Big Ten tournament. Basically, RJ Melendez stays a starter even though Jayden Epps is “good to go” and will team up with Terrence Shannon Jr., Matthew Mayer, Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja at tipoff.
Arkansas is bringing leading scorer Ricky Council IV off the bench again. The Razorbacks will basically match Illinois’ size with Makhi Mitchell, Makhel Mitchell, Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr. and Devo Davis in their starting lineup.
“Nick is an outstanding scorer,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He is a capable guy of getting 20 every night he steps on the court, and he can do it in a variety of ways. He can do it off catch-and-shoots. He can do it off the bounce. They’re going to put you in ball screens.
"And Anthony does it in so many different ways. He's got the length, the size, gets downhill and he can overpower you at the rim with that length. He's got just uncanny quick hands and can bother you with steals on the defensive side. Again, he's 6-7 point, so they have great size on the perimeter with those two. They have great length. And, you know, I think Nick has given them an offensive punch in his return that has helped them.
“Then you put him with Devo and the twins, and now you've got great athleticism. Those two (Smith and Black) are extremely talented. They’re probably worthy of all their prospects and accolades, you know, but that doesn't mean that we can't go out and compete against them and play extremely hard."
***
Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer have history with Arkansas. The rest of the Illinois roster does not. Shannon and Mayer played against the Razorbacks in the 2021 NCAA tournament. Texas Tech lost. Baylor won.
"They were aggressive, made you drive the ball, but, honestly, I just remember losing to them," Shannon said. "I plan to get that win back.
"Once I found out we had the Arkansas match-up, (Devon Davis was) the first person that came to mind because he hit big shots my sophomore year when I was at Texas Tech, and he's one of the best defenders in the country. So that's him. I know he can score the ball a bit. It a matchup and a challenge that I’m, as a team, we’re looking for."
***
It's time. Win or go home. And unlike last week in the Big Ten tournament, there's no more basketball for Illinoi if it's a loss to Arkansas at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Illini are approaching today's game and the tournament itself with a no pressure, let your hair down approach. At least that's the plan. Said plan surviving the bright lights of March Madness is imperative if Illinois is going to extend its stay in central Iowa.
There's essentially zero margin for error today against Arkansas. The teams are too similar, too equally competitive and frustrating. Mistakes will be the end of any ideas about an NCAA tournament run.
Of course, that's why Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer are on the Illinois roster. Their experience, particularly on this stage, is a must have for an otherwise new-to-this team. Will it make enough difference?
Stay tuned.