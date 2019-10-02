LIVE! Big Ten Media Day
New Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg is now on the podium. He might still be learning his players' names, with 14 of his 16 players brand new. Hoiberg didn't even try to get out Thorir Thorbjarnarson — his one guy that actually played for he Cornhuskers last year. Just called him Thor. I'd do the same.
On fans already selling out Pinnacle Bank Arena
Our fan support is off the charts. We had our opening night event just this last Friday. Every seat in our arena was filled. I think more than anything fans just wanted to see what our players look like and put a face to the name.
On being back in Nebraska
I was born in Lincoln. I have a lot of family ties to the university. The really cool thing for me — both my grandfathers have a great history at Nebraska. It's been great. I always consider Ames my home. There's no doubt about that, but it's funny how life comes full circle sometimes.
On Rick Ross performing at first practice
I have a pacemaker, and I thought my pacemaker was going to explode (because of the bass levels).
On his son playing at Michigan State and being around the Spartans last year
When I got let go last December in Chicago, I spent a lot of time in East Lansing. It was more beneficial for me to go to practices because Jack had a big role running the scout team.
On California legislation
As a former student-athlete, I would hav loved to be compensated for my likeness.
I do think it's progress. No doubt about that. It's going to take people a lot smarter than me to get this thing moving in the right direction, but I do think it's progress.
***
Next up? Minnesota coach Richard Pitino, who's in his seventh season with the Gophers. He's also excited about his group.
On impact of transfers
Marcus Carr is a natural leader. Just confident on and off the court. Tough. Competes. Versatile. Can play a multitude of positions. Fearless. He's only a sophomore, but he doesn't act like it. Payton Willis might not be as loud as (Carr) at times, but his work ethic is just as impressive.
On Eric Curry's health
Obviously he's dealt with a lot of injuries. From a depth standpoint, he can play the 4 and play the 5. He know how to play. He's a very good defender and very good passer. The big thing for Eric is staying healthy and physically and mentally making sure he gets his confidence back. He's been doing a little bit in practice — not 100 percent yet, but he's getting close.
On California legislation
I think it's progress. Over the last couple years we're headed in the right direction taking care of our student-athletes. I don't know exactly what it's going to be, but I think it's a good idea. We've just got to get everybody on the same page.
***
The first coach to speak today is Wisconsin's Greg Gard. The Badgers, of course, are moving on in a post-Ethan Happ world. He likes his group, which is pretty standard. Haven't heard a coach say he hates what his players are doing right now.
On early Big Ten Media Day
We're four days into practice, so if my voice gives out a little bit that's why.
On how the team has handled Howard Moore's situation
It's uncharted territory. There's not a manual for how do you handle those things. That is an area and that's been an experience where there's not a road map for that. We've always had a tight knit family or group with our program. It's in these times that you really lean on each other. We've tried to keep our players updated on a day-to-day or week-to-week basis.
You never know what's coming around the corner. That's one thing we've learned. You appreciate every day and don't take anything for granted.
On Wisconsin also having good football
That's one of the things that makes Wisconsin special. Our guys are good friends with a lot of the players. They enjoy and share in those experiences. A lot of our guys played football before they went to college, so they understand the game and enjoy that part of it. It adds an extra level and dynamic to the campus.
On new three-point line
As I've watched it with our team through the summer and now this fall, players adapt. Really quickly It will be interesting to see what the percentages do. They may dip a little bit. Our players have seemed to adapt to it pretty easily. I don't think it's going to be as big an adjustment as what it's perceived to be. Does it change defensive concepts? Does it bring more zone into play? Do teams pack it in even more?
***
Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany is first up at the dais. If you don't remember from football media day, he's retiring. Lots of questions about that in July. We'll see if he gets more this morning.
On California legislation
My view is that there may be some players who are ready for the professional ranks, but that's not the college ranks. I would like to see players who are ready for the professional ranks access that. I'd like to see the owners and the unions open up opportunities. (College athletics) is not the minor leagues. I really don't see much different myself between name, image and likeness from a corporate sponsor and pay-for-play. I think the law of unintended consequences and slippery slope applies.
It's a college game. It's different than the NBA and different than the Olympics and different than the playground.
It's three years away. Essentially, college sports is a national undertaking. It's beyond my imagination how we can have different states pass laws in the undertaking of academics and recruiting. It looks like there's some copy cat bills out there. I don't understand and don't fully comprehend how we can operate under 50 different statutes. I view it as a national undertaking.
What works in the Olympics with 500 athletes every four years ... doesn't necessarily work for 100,000 players. They're very different systems.
On message to athletes about not being able to capitalize on image and likeness
My point would be the student who plays athletics in the Big Ten is in school for education first. There's an mazing opportunity to get a world class education, and there's an amazing opportunity to compete in a great conference with great recognition. I think a lot of progress has been made on behalf of the student.
Once we're beyond the cost of college, then we're in pay-for-play.
***
The Big Ten announced its preseason All-Big Ten team (not the same as the media poll from earlier this week).
Michigan State's Cassius Winston was named Player of the Year. No surprise there. Here's the rest of the team:
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
Jalen Smith, Maryland,
Zavier Simpson, Michigan
Xavier Tillman, Michigan State
Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State
Lamar Stevens, Penn State
Nojel Eastern, Purdue
***
Practices started last week. At least for most of the Big Ten. Illinois will run its first official practice Thursday.
Still, college basketball season is here. Games start in almost exactly a month, and today's Big Ten Media Day just marks another stepping stone to the season. All 14 coaches will hit the podium after outgoing Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany. Of most interest will probably be the two new coaches — Michigan's Juwan Howard and Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg.
We'll have updates from every coach as they preview their season and field the first round of questions. The meat and potatoes of media day, though, is the roundtable interviews with the coaches and players in the early afternoon.
That round of interviews is fairly informal and low key. Catching a coach in a chatty mood is the dream. When it comes to the Illini, though, it will be interesting to see the attention both Ayo Dosunmu (as the team's best player) and Giorgi Bezhanishvili (also good, but the team's biggest character) draw.
Count on Bezhanishvili being a smash hit.
