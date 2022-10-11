LIVE! Big Ten Media Day
Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all morning from Minneapolis and Big Ten Media Days:
***
Good morning from Minneapolis. It's a new location for Big Ten Media Days with the women's tournament set to return this season and the men's tournament coming back for the 2023-24.
Does it make more sense for most of the Big Ten media if this annual event happens in Indianapolis or Chicago? Am I disappointed to get spend basically a quick 24 hours in Minneapolis? Not in the slightest. It's become my favorite Big Ten city.
Both the Illinois men's and women's basketball teams will be represented at Target Center today for the first half of media days (seven schools today, seven more Wednesday). Brad Underwood will be joined by Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins, while new women's coach Shauna Green has returning starter Kendall Bostic and newcomer Makira Cook to represent her team.
This is the second consecutive season that the Big Ten has combined its men's and women's media days into one, two-day event. Well, there really wasn't ever a women's media day outside of a teleconference with the coaches. So the women's game is already elevated in that. How much is still kind of indeterminate, but we'll have coverage from Minneapolis on both programs.
Stay here at IlliniHQ.com throughout the morning as the coaches take to the podium. Then grab Wednesday's News-Gazette for our coverage from Minneapolis.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).