P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
I'm going to be honest. Fleck speaks too fast for me to accurately (and quickly) transcribe 100 percent of what he's saying. Shoutout to the official transcription people that have to handle it. So you'll get the condensed highlights.
Of note, Fleck did not come to the podium on a boat. Had my fingers crossed he'd row his way up there.
Get ready. PJ Fleck is about to talk. A lot. And quickly. #B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/KYdZ8ByMm0— Three Point Stance (@3PSMag) July 18, 2019
On strong finish to 2018 season
We made a change at defensive coordinator. I thought that was necessary. When you had such a young football team — we had eight freshmen starting on offense one point — to have success and become a champion you have to fail enough to become successful (if they were mature enough to handle it). Our theme last year was a race to maturity. ... Toward the end of the year I thought we were able to get better in a lot of areas.
On recruiting Illinois
This is a huge, huge recruiting state for us and recruiting city (Chicago) for us. I know what type of players you get out of the state of Illinois and the type of players you get out of the city of Chicago.
On Big Ten West
With all do respect, I think the West has gotten a lot better. It's a wide open West. There are no easy games no matter what side of the division you're playing. There's zero easy games here. They're all hard. You have to be at your best every single week. That sounds boring. Sometimes boring is OK.
****
Tom Allen, Indiana
Indiana coach Tom Allen "very excited to start Year 3." #B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/gdRb1J17qW— HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) July 18, 2019
Allen is excited. Basically running through all of his position groups during his opening statement. Also dropped an "iron sharpens iron" on us. Super on brand.
On quarterbacks
We don't plan to run a two-quarterback system. Obviously, it's happened in the past and been successful other places. The plan now is to pick one and let him be the man. They all have the ability to throw the football and extend plays, which is a key ingredient to what we're trying to do.
On improvement in recruiting
We do a really good job as a stuff of targeting young men who fit who we are and what we're trying to accomplish. We recruit the entire family. ... The key is finding guys that fit that and want that and want to get a world class education at Indiana and want to play college football at the highest level in the Big Ten.
On how he's grown as a head coach
It's been a great opportunity to learn, and you have to learn from the mistakes that you make. Gameday decision making I've really grown over the last couple years. I think it was time for me to be able to step aside from (defensive coordinator this year) and become a better head coach of the team and not just the head coach of the defense.
****
Mark Dantonio, Michigan State
(NOTE: Missed Nebraska coach Scott Frost at the podium getting more from Lovie Smith ... particularly about Brandon Peters. Looks for more on Illini quarterback situation in Friday's News-Gazette).
Anyway, back to the Spartans. Short and sweet — as expected — opening statement from Dantonio.
Dantonio takes the stand #B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/HVmwldBREU— Jared (@jaredefarmer) July 18, 2019
On transfer portal
The portal has been interesting. I think over 2,500 names have been in the portal. You have to recruit that as well as your high school seniors.
On QB Brian Lewerke
He was an extremely productive player as a sophomore. He got hit with the injury bug (last) season. I think his confidence is back. Right now Brian is our No. 1 quarterback and I expect great things from him and expect him to return to his sophomore status.
On Urban Meyer-Ryan Day change at Ohio State
Urban Meyer did a tremendous job there. I have two hands, and I think he only lost eight times. I've been very impressed with Ryan Day. I've been impressed with him as a person, too — down to earth and charismatic.
****
Lovie Smith, Illinois
Lovie: When we first got here we knew there was some challenging things we had to take care of. ... We overhauled our program. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) July 18, 2019
Lovie: Recruiting is going well. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) July 18, 2019
Lovie: Offensively I feel like we did enough to win more football games (last year). Defensively we did not. We were one of the worst defenses in college football. We're embracing that. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) July 18, 2019
Lovie: There will be a team that will come from nowhere and have an outstanding year. We plan on that being us. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) July 18, 2019
Lovie: Normally it doesn't happen where things turn around right away. I just know now it's been a few years and we've had a chance to establish everything. What we want to do is be in the best position to compete. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) July 18, 2019
Lovie: It's all about this year. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) July 18, 2019
Lovie: We have to be a lot better (defensively) in so many areas. Gave up too many big plays. Weren't really able to stop the run. Our signature is that and taking the ball away. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) July 18, 2019
Lovie: (On Big Ten West being better) We have the people that have perennially been pretty good. Of course, we know we have to catch them. Our conference as a whole, top to bottom, is a strong league. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) July 18, 2019
Lovie: Maybe more transparency (on transfers) as much as anything on how the process goes when you're denied or granted immediate eligibility.Sometimes divorce is a good thing. As long as we're all going by the same rules I'm OK with what we have in place. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) July 18, 2019
****
Francois McGillicuddy, BTN president
Francois McGillicuddy, BTN pres, starts by explaining his name and giving a lesson on parental compromise. 'French mom. Irish dad from Brooklyn.' Love it! #B1GMediaDay— Shannon Ryan (@sryantribune) July 18, 2019
The new BTN president set a pretty high standard for opening statements — a full 18 minutes. He took up his entire time on the podium without taking any questions. Seems very excited about the network.
Ironic, as @BigTenNetwork’s new prez is talking about the network, it cuts out. #B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/NOQY2yfvIn— Zane Clodfelter (@Zane_Clodfelter) July 18, 2019
Biggest news so far is BTN Plus will now be under the FOX Sports app banner. BTN2Go will cease to exist.
****
Jim Delany, Big Ten commissioner
Jim Delany at the podium at #B1GMediaDay. pic.twitter.com/PklmsyYPQT— Geno Green (@TheGenoGreen) July 18, 2019
On teams being required to produce an injury report each week
It doesn't like that's going to get done. The NCAA picked up on it, studied it. ... I pushed it pretty hard. Internally I worked with the groups studying it. For their own reasons, they decided not to do that.
On status of Big Ten football
When I look back at the last five years in particular, while the focus would be our last three champions were ranked 5, 5 and 6 (in College Football Playoff) ... I think we're really built to win championships. We recruit nationally. We have national TV second to none. We reinvented our stadiums. I wouldn't be shocked at all to see more of a dominating presence for Big Ten football over the next half decade, decade.
On idea of teams having to play 10 Power Five opponents to qualify for College Football Playoff
The best I can hope for is that the CFP committee ... pays more attention to the founders' effort to value strength of schedule as well as winning conference championships. Clearly Alabama and Clemson have separated themselves and have earned everything they've earned in the last couple years. I'm not sure the strength of schedule or conference championship has been adequately rewarded in my personal view.
On potentially playing a Big Ten game or bowl game in Mexico
I think it would be a great thing. I love international competition. This particular conference is regional and national to some extent and as international as any.
****
Hope you enjoyed your summer because it's officially over. Big Ten football media days is underway at the Chicago Hilton (still waiting for Harrison Ford to burst in) with half of the conference teams set to expound the virtues of their program.
Well, maybe half. Nebraska's charter flight was forced to land in Peoria this morning because of the weather, so Scott Frost and Co. either might be late or pushed back to tomorrow's second day of interviews. They apparently took off from Peoria at 10:30 a.m. and were flying into Gary, Ind., and then taking a bus to the Hilton. Given Chicago traffic, well, that might be the fastest way to go. We'll see if the 'Huskers get here even somewhat on time.
Anyway, Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany will start things off this morning in his last football media day appearance before he retires. Illinois coach Lovie Smith is set to hit the podium in the main conference room at 12:15 p.m. He's supposed to follow Frost (who goes after Delany) so the commish might get a little extra time to talk.
While the Big Ten itself doesn't release a preseason poll (the beat writers take care of that), the conference does name five preseason honorees from each division. Here's how it breaks down this season (without any Illini representation).
EAST DIVISION
Joe Bachie, Sr., LB, Michigan State
Kenny Willekes, Sr., DE, Michigan State
J.K. Dobbins, Jr., RB, Ohio State
Chase Young, Jr., DE, Ohio State
Yetur Gross-Matos, Jr., DE, Penn State
WEST DIVISION
A.J. Epenesa, Jr., DE, Iowa
Adrian Martinez, So., QB, Nebraska
Paddy Fishr, Jr., LB, Northwestern
Rondale Moore, So., WR, Purdue
Jonathan Taylor, Jr., RB, Wisconsin
The LIVE! Report will run throughout the early afternoon, with highlights from Delany, BTN President Francois McGillicuddy and all seven (or six) coaches on the podium. So keep checking back here at IlliniHQ.com today for more.