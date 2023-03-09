Terrence Shannon Jr. said he's only played at United Center once, and that was during his high school career at Lincoln Park. So his return trip to Chicago and the potential to play four games in four days (that's the plan) at the home of the Chicago Bulls is special.
"It will mean a lot," Shannon said. "I’ll have a lot of people here supporting me. It’s where I grew up. I dreamed of playing in the NBA arena. It will be a good feeling. It will be a better feeling winning the Big Ten tournament."
***
No official word on Illinois freshman guard Jayden Epps yet, but he's at least dressed for the game and going through warmups. Certainly a positive sign.
Epps officially entered concussion protocol (the return to play part) on Monday. He had a workout that day, was on the court at the end of practice Tuesday in Champaign and at least practiced some yesterday here in Chicago.
Epps has missed the lat two games after suffering a concussion in practice on Feb. 28. Taking a ball handler away from this Illinois team proved to be an issue. That was particularly true in Sunday's regular season finale loss at Purdue.
***
You might have heard Illinois coach Brad Underwood express his belief that his team is playing its best basketball now. From the Illini players that they have a group that could be dangerous in March.
"We still haven’t played our best basketball," Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said. "We’re still coming together and playing better defense. We still haven’t put together a 40 minute game all year. That’s what we plan on doing in March."
Well, it's March. Tournament season March to boot. Now would be the time to follow through on those beliefs.
Illinois will get a third crack at Penn State tonight in the second round of the Big Ten tournament. The Nittany Lions already have a pair of double-digit victories. Jalen Pickett was basically unstoppable between his own scoring and ability to create for his teammates.
Something has to change for Illinois from those other matchups in Champaign and State College, Pa. Not letting Pickett go for 41 points (and assist on 21 more) like he did in Penn State's more recent home win would be a start.