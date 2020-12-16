Nearing 90 minutes into the early signing period, the Illini gained their fourth athlete of the morning in Florida's Tyler Strain.
Tyler Strain
Pace High/Milton, Fla.
5-foot-10, 175 pounds
Cornerback
Rivals: 2-star
247sports: 3-star
Other offers: South Alabama, Southern Florida, Tulane
* * *
Defensive end Sedarius McConnell got in under the 7 a.m. Central hour and became the third player to sign with Illinois.
Sedarius McConnell
Westlake High/Atlanta, Ga.
6-foot-2, 259 pounds
Defensive end
Rivals: 3-star
247sports: 3-star
Other offers: Coastal Carolina, Duke, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Toledo, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, West Virginia
* * *
Receiver Patrick Bryant joined Dylan Rosiek in officially inking to the Illini a little more than 10 minutes after Rosiek on Wednesday morning. Bryant held offers from six Big Ten schools, Illinois among them.
Patrick Bryant
Atlantic Coast High/Jacksonville, Fla.
6-foot-2, 180 pounds
Wide receiver
Rivals: 3-star
247sports: 3-star
Other offers: Appalachian State, Arkansas, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Florida International, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, Southern Mississippi, Syracuse, UCF, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
* * *
Illinois' first signing of the day, announced by the team at 6:25 a.m., comes courtesy linebacker Dylan Rosiek, out of Tarpon Springs, Fla.
Rosiek was recruited by Miles Smith, who will not coach in Saturday's Big Ten Champions Game at Penn State, as he departed the team with father Lovie Smith. Rosiek tweeted not long after Lovie Smith's ouster that he still planned to sign with the Illini.
Dylan Rosiek
East Lake High/Tarpon Springs, Fla.
6-foot-1, 210 pounds
Inside linebacker
Rivals: 2-star
247sports: 3-star
Other offers: Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, Georgia State, South Florida, UCF
* * *
Illinois football finds itself in a challenging position, as the early signing period and a Saturday Big Ten Champions Week matchup with Penn State follow last Sunday's firing of coach Lovie Smith.
Smith's ouster apparently hasn't dampened the fire of the Illini's 2021 recruiting class. Fourteen high-schoolers verbally committed to the program prior to Smith's departure, and many have said in some form or fashion that they plan to sign their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.
Three-star receiver Patrick Bryant and two-star defensive back Tyler Strain (rankings according to Rivals.com) told The News-Gazette on Monday they plan to sign with the Illini on Wednesday despite Smith's firing.
Numerous other commits — including three-star offensive linemen Brody Wisecarver and Josh Kreutz, three-star defensive end Sedarius McConnell and two-star linebacker Dylan Rosiek — have tweeted their intention to sign with Illinois on Wednesday.
The Illini's 2021 class currently is rated 75th by Rivals.com, including 13th of 14 in the Big Ten. Mike Farrell, Rivals' national recruiting director, told The News-Gazette on Tuesday that Smith's firing so close to the early signing period should "lead to a smaller class," but Farrell added that "it's not going to kill them" if the Illini have to make some recruiting sacrifices in the wake of Smith's departure.
Of course, with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to an extra year of eligibility for all upperclassmen who desire it, it's currently impossible to tell exactly how Illinois' roster might look in the fall of 2021 regardless of the team's high school signings leading up to that point.
Follow along here and through the Twitter account of beat writer Colin Likas as the Illini announce their early signings throughout Wednesday.