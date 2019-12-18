LIVE! Early signing period
Make that a pair of NLIs signed and delivered before 7 a.m. Close on Lavar Gardner's heels was offensive tackle Phifer Griffin.
SIGNED ✍️Welcome to the #Illini family, Phifer Griffin! #ILLGang20 x #NSD20 pic.twitter.com/WzWInNbwHF— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 18, 2019
Phifer Griffin
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 290 pounds
Position: Offensive tackle
Hometown: Monroe, N.C.
High school: Union Academy
Ranking: Rivals — 2 star; 247Sports — No. 77 offensive tackle, 3 star
Other high major offers: West Virginia
Of note: Griffin, who committed to Illinois in July, helped a run-based Union Academy offense rack up 2,806 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns this fall. The Cardinals finished the year 6-5.
NC » Champaign🎥 B1G lineman#Illini x #ILLGang20 💪 pic.twitter.com/JCCCbMQd9o— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 18, 2019
***
It's an early start in Champaign. The first NLI has already arrived from JUCO linebacker Lavar Gardner.
The first NLI is IN. ✍️Welcome to the #Illini family, @LavargardnerJr! #ILLGang20 x #NSD20 pic.twitter.com/AxMXRJsIsy— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 18, 2019
Lavar Gardner
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: Linebacker
Hometown: Atlanta
Previous school: Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.)
Ranking: Rivals — 2 star; 247Sports — No. 1 JUCO athlete; 3 star
Other high major offers: Nebraska
Of note: Gardner started his college career at Samford before transferring to Hutchinson before the 2019 season. He made an immediate impact for the Blue Dragons, finishing the year with 65 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Atlanta » Champaign🎥 JUCO linebacker @LavargardnerJr out of Hutchinson CC is ready to make plays in @LovieSmith's defense. #Illini x #ILLGang20 💪 pic.twitter.com/vRFMxvP1V3— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 18, 2019
***
The early signing period has been the only highlight for Illinois football in December since its inception in 2017. Today? Well, it's simply an aside from the main storyline this December. The Illini are bowl bound. Practices are underway, and the matchup with California in the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif., is just 12 days away.
That doesn't mean the start of this year's early signing period is any less important. Illinois is counting on the players it signs today — plus more in February during the regular period — will be able to help make bowl games more of a regular thing.
Illinois currently has 12 commitments in the Class of 2020. Not all 12 will sign today. Per multiple reports (and first by WCIA's Bret Behrens), the team's highest ranked recruit — Naperville Central wide receiver Jadon Thompson — will sign instead in February.
So that leaves 11 names to keep an eye on today. At least. There is a potential recruitment flip the Illini might pull off to add to their class, as they try to sway three-star defensive tackle Jerzhan Newton from Maryland.
Even the potential to add Newton won't change the nature of Illinois' 2020 class that much. The Illini currently rank 14th — as in last — in the Big Ten per both 247Sports and Rivals.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).