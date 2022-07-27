Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey as the last seven Big Ten coaches hit the dais to discuss their teams ahead of the 2022 season:
We're about to kick things off in Indianapolis for the second day of Big Ten media days. If you're following along at home, here's the schedule of coaches on the dais for their interviews that air live on BTN. It's kind of a day of heavy hitters:
10 a.m. - Jeff Brohm, Purdue
11:15 a.m. - Bret Bielema, Illinois
11:30 a.m. - Mel Tucker, Michigan State
11:45 a.m. - Greg Schiano, Rutgers
Noon - James Franklin, Penn State
12:15 p.m. - Paul Chryst, Wisconsin
12:30 p.m. - Ryan Day, Ohio State
Good morning from Indianapolis! Day two of Big Ten media days will officially begin at 10 a.m. when Purdue coach Jeff Brohm heads to the podium at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Since everybody else did it yesterday. 📍Indianapolis #B1GMediaDays pic.twitter.com/4SF1dyS0tv— Scott Richey (@srrichey) July 27, 2022
Then it's Bret Bielema's turn. There are plenty of questions about Illinois football heading into the 2022 season.
What will come of the quarterback competition in training camp?
Can Kendall Smith replace breakout defensive star Kerby Joseph? Who will do the same for departed outside linebackers Owen Carney Jr. and Isaiah Gay?
After a failed experiment with Tony Petersen, what weight is on Barry Lunney Jr.'s shoulders as another new offensive coordinator?
Is this finally the year Illinois really utilizes its tight ends?
Plenty of questions, but this is media days. Direct answers are often few and far between. Coaches often treat the event in a "How can I get away without saying anything of note?" way.
Big Ten Media Days is here! Follow our guys in Indy:🔸 @chasebrown____ 🔸 @JartaviusM_ 🔸 @i_williams11 🔸 @Sydbrown___ #famILLy x #B1GMediaDays pic.twitter.com/PdDu0010oW— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) July 27, 2022
The athletes that made the trip have been well-coached, too. And not just on the football field. Twins Chase and Sydney Brown, defensive back Quan Martin and wide receiver Isaiah Williams are here in Indianapolis to represent Illinois. I can report early that the Browns did not dress identically. The fact Chase cut his hair this offseason means they couldn't pull a switcheroo anyway.
Williams was a last minute addition. He wasn't originally announced as an attendee. Makes since to bring him, though. He's one of the faces of the program, well spoken and could be on the verge of a breakout season (or at least the latter is expected).
There will be plenty of coverage from Indianapolis here at IlliniHQ.com and in the pages of The News-Gazette. Make sure to check it out.
