LIVE! Grand Canyon
Tipoff is in less than an hour here at GCU Arena in Phoenix. Here's a few observations from my time in the desert so far (at least those that pertain to the game):
— Tevian Jones did not travel with Illinois on the road trip, with the sophomore guard still suspended indefinitely for a violation of team academic policies.
— Austin Hutcherson and Jacob Grandison also didn't travel with the Illini. They simply can't. The junior wings are sitting out this season after transferring, and it's an NCAA rule that they can't travel with the team on road trips. Kind of silly rule.
The entire staff is in Arizona. That includes the coaching staff, Adam Fletcher, the team dietician and some academic advisors as well. It would make more sense for all the players to be with the team instead of on their own in Champaign.
— Illinois didn't get in a shootaround today at GCU Arena. The Antelopes had a women's game at noon.
— It's a legit tailgate happening right now outside. This place seats 7,000 (and a few more), and one entire section opposite the benches will be students.
— Spent some time talking with GCU TV analyst Scott Williams (former Chicago Bull). Grand Canyon's season-opening loss to Division II Davenport came with the Antelopes just thinking it would be a cakewalk. Davenport jumped on the 'Lopes early, hit 15 three-pointers and got the upset.
Illinois' two-fer Arizona road trip starts tonight at Grand Canyon. It's arguably the toughest two-game stretch on the Illini's nonconference schedule, and Brad Underwood's crew isn't exactly jumping in with loads of momentum.
Sure, Illinois won its season opener against Nicholls State, but the Illini needed overtime to fend off the Colonels. Still, it was a win. Better than the alternative.
That's what happened to Grand Canyon. The Antelopes lost their season opener. At home. To a Division II team. Not ideal.
The Illini can build some momentum with a win tonight in Phoenix. They'll need it for the back end of their road trip when they head to Tucson to play No. 21 Arizona. The Ayo Dosunmu-Nico Mannion showdown is the highlight of the weekend considering both guards are projected first round NBA draft picks.
But that comes later. First up is Grand Canyon, and even if the Antelopes are playing a short rotation with multiple players unavailable their home court advantage could be a tipping point. Tonight's game has been sold out for a seriously long time, and the 'Lopes are holding a "Purple Out.
Everyone talks about what the home crowd is like at GCU Arena. Illinois gets to experience it first hand.
