15:41 first half: Illinois 11, Hampton 3
The Illini are out of the gate quickly tonight, as 7-foot Kofi Cockburn is proving difficult for 6-6 Ben Stanley to slow down. Cockburn has four points and two boards to go with four points from Andres Feliz.
The Pirates absolutely are going after Cockburn in the paint, too. Hampton coach Edward Joyner Jr. told Stanley to "attack him," referring to Cockburn, on the Pirates' first trip down the floor.
* * *
Your starters tonight ... first, for Hampton: Jermaine Marrow, Davion Warren, Edward Oliver-Hampton, Ben Stanley and Amir Smith.
Starters for Illinois: Trent Frazier, Andres Feliz, Ayo Dosunmu, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn.
* * *
Illinois prides itself on running a quick offense, but coach Brad Underwood made it clear prior to Saturday's matchup that Hampton will move just a fast, if not faster.
A majority of the Pirates' roster exists in the 6-foot-6, 6-7 and 6-8 range, and Hampton has no problem running the floor because of it.
Jermaine Marrow has been the biggest beneficiary, averaging a robust 27.0 points per game. Ben Stanley (17.8 ppg), Edward Oliver-Hampton (12.0) and Davion Warren (11.0) also in double figures when it comes to scoring average.
* * *
Zach Griffith’s career scoring average at Illinois was 0.0 entering the week.
But the junior forward from Fisher hopped off the bench with 1 minute, 22 seconds remaining against The Citadel for some mop-up duty.
It was the walk-on’s seventh appearance as an Illini.
This one proved to be unlike the previous six. Because Griffith scored a point.
He drew a foul and hit the front end of two free throws for his first-ever Illini point.
“It was awesome,” Griffith said. “I was waiting all along for it. Luckily, I got a nice pass from Jermaine (Hamlin), hit me on a little high post entry, and got fouled.”
Griffith conferred with Tyler Underwood before heading to the line. The advice: Don’t miss short.
No problem on the first attempt, although Griffith actually missed long on his second try.
It was fitting that Hamlin connected with Griffith to make Griffith’s moment in the sun a reality, since the two are roommates on the road.
Griffith only has positive things to say about the 6-10 freshman out of Lincoln.
“It’s tough for any freshman to come in at the college level — especially this level — but Jermaine’s taking it really well,” Griffith said. “He comes every day with a good mindset. ... Another Illinois kid, it’s great to be around him.”
* * *
Brad Underwood's program is in search of its third consecutive win — all at State Farm Center — with Hampton dropping by Champaign-Urbana for a 7 p.m. Saturday tipoff.
The Illini (4-1) are coming off an 85-57 victory over The Citadel last Wednesday. The Pirates (3-1) knocked off Regent University 93-50 last Thursday at home.
This is the second road matchup for Hampton this season, and the first didn't go all that great as William & Mary picked up a 78-65 victory over the Pirates. Hampton also doesn't have a win against Illinois in its history, although the sides have met just once — on Dec. 17, 2014. The Illini topped the Pirates 73-55 in that affair.
Check out the expected starters for both squads, as well as beat writer Scott Richey's preview story for this contest.
And, of course, follow along with this LIVE! report throughout the evening, as Colin Likas provides updates of the action. He'll also do his best Richey impersonation with a postgame story, grades, notebook, video package and more.