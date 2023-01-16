PREGAME — 20 minutes before opening tip-off
Starters are listed for the two teams.
No changes for Illinois; Terrence Shannon Jr., Sencire Harris, Matthew Mayer, Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja get the call.
Also no changes for Minnesota from its last game; Taurus Samuels, Ta'lon Cooper, Joshua Ola-Joseph, Dawson Garcia and Jamison Battle will open things up.
Here's a little bit of pregame numbers comparison between Illinois and Minnesota.
Illinois is averaging 76.8 points per game, aided by production of between 75 and 79 points in each of the Illini's last three games. The Gophers are averaging a much less robust 64.7 points per game, though they've hit at least 70 points in four of their five Big Ten contests so far.
Brad Underwood's crew has shot a bit better from the field than Ben Johnson's, 46 percent to 43.6 percent, but the two sides are nearly equal from three-point range (33.2 percent for Illinois, 33.3 percent for Minnesota). The Gophers have struggled from the free throw line, shooting less than 58 percent as a unit.
* * *
PREGAME — 60 minutes before opening tip-off
Illinois freshman guard Sencire Harris was on the court and appeared to be operating as he normally would during an early portion of the pregame shootaround session.
Harris was tangled up scrambling for a loose ball during last Friday's win over Michigan State and needed to be helped off Lou Henson Court. He appeared to be holding his left knee when he went down and wasn't putting much weight on that leg as he left the court.
But Harris actually returned to the floor later in the game and was preparing to check in, before RJ Melendez ultimately replaced him.
As we continue to wait for the game to begin, here are some pictures of the Illini warming up inside "The Barn."
* * *
PREGAME — 90 minutes before opening tip-off
Good Martin Luther King Jr. Day afternoon from Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the Illinois men's basketball team (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) is about 1 1/2 hours away from opening a league road game versus Minnesota (7-8, 1-4) at Williams Arena/The Barn.
The Illini are seeking their fourth consecutive victory, all coming in conference action. They most recently fended off Michigan State 75-66 last Friday night at State Farm Center with a rousing second-half effort that continued to back up the confidence coach Brad Underwood has in his program.
Dain Dainja and Matthew Mayer each put together a big performance in that outing, and Dainja is returning to his home state to battle at least a few guys he's familiar with from the enemy side.
Next on the docket for Illinois is an opponent not faring quite as well as the Spartans, who had won seven consecutive games entering Friday.
Although, the Gophers are coming off arguably their strongest win of the season. They knocked off Ohio State 70-67 in Columbus last Thursday, ending a two-game skid that included narrow losses to Nebraska (81-79 in overtime) and Wisconsin (63-60).
Follow along all afternoon into the evening for updates in and around Williams Arena. Mostly in — the cold, rainy weather isn't exactly conducive to tons of outdoor sightseeing.
Speaking of things you can look at before the game starts, here's some of The News-Gazette's recent Illini men's basketball content.