PREGAME — 60 minutes before opening tip-off
Good afternoon from Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., where Brad Underwood's Illinois men's basketball team (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) is set to face Greg Gard's Wisconsin program (12-7, 4-5) in the second meeting this month between these opponents.
One clear difference between those two games, even before this one begins, is Badgers guard Tyler Wahl will be available this time. He was stapled to the bench in Champaign on Jan. 7 with an injury, which caused him to miss the following two games as well.
Wisconsin still isn't out of the woods with health concerns, though. Junior guard Max Klesmit, also a typical starter for Gard, has missed the last two games with an injury. Gard indicated early in the week that Klesmit might be available to return against the Illini.
Illinois isn't dealing with any similar issues at this point. Freshman guard Jayden Epps earned his second collegiate start in last Tuesday's win over Ohio State, so there is a question as to whether or not he'll maintain that spot today over Sencire Harris.
As you wait for the game to start, check out The News-Gazette's variet of content in the days leading up.