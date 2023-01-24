PREGAME — 10 minutes before opening tip-off

Jayden Epps is entering the starting lineup for Sencire Harris. This will be just the second start of the season for Epps, who typically has played quite a few more minutes than Harris in recent games despite the latter getting the start.

Illinois' other starters are the usual: Terrence Shannon Jr., Matthew Mayer, Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja.

Starting for Ohio State: Bruce Thornton, Sean McNeil, Isaac Likekele, Brice Sensabaugh and Zed Key.

* * *

PREGAME — 30 minutes before opening tip-off

Brad Underwood said Monday that Luke Goode is getting closer to a return to typical practice repetitions with his teammates, in the recovery from surgery on his foot required after an October injury.

What exactly that means for the sophomore guard's on-court involvement, once he's available to play in games, remains to be seen.

"Great question. I don’t know," Underwood said. "Getting him involved in practice will be fun. It’ll be interesting to see, because we know his shooting, we know his toughness, we know his rebounding. Those are all things we saw last year. But he hasn’t done it in a game this year.

"You’re talking about a guy who was utilized last year, but not in major-minute roles. And we’ll see what that looks like as we move forward."

* * *

PREGAME — 60 minutes before opening tip-off

Just one Big Ten team received recognition in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released Monday. But it was the highest possible recognition, as Purdue returned to the No. 1 spot following a stint at No. 3.

Indiana wasn't far outside the list at No. 27, with Michigan State (32nd), Illinois (tied for 33rd) and Wisconsin (37th) also receiving votes.

When Illinois coach Brad Underwood was asked Monday about the lack of Big Ten representation in the AP Top 25 of late, he responded "rightfully so."

But that doesn't mean he's happy about it.

"It’s ridiculous we only have one team ranked. I think there should be seven or eight of us," Underwood said. "This might be a year where there’s one dominant team (Purdue), if you want to look at it right now. But they’ve also won four or five really close games. So take it for what it is. It’s a great league."

* * *

PREGAME — 90 minutes before opening tip-off

Welcome to State Farm Center, where Illinois men's basketball (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) is looking to bounce back from a lackluster showing last Thursday versus Indiana.

The new task at hand is defeating Ohio State (11-8, 3-5), which ended a five-game losing streak last Saturday by knocking off Iowa.

The Illini's only health concern of note seems to have been resolved. Guard/forward Matthew Mayer was dealing with an illness during the Indiana game, according to coach Brad Underwood, but is feeling better after a couple days away from the court.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, have some questions marks. The biggest is Zed Key, who suffered a knee injury late in the Iowa game. Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said Monday that Key is "day-to-day" with the malady, likely making him a game-time decision.

Except, that's no longer a question mark as of earlier today.

So that's a big target for guys like Dain Dainja, Coleman Hawkins and Ty Rodgers to deal with tonight.

Holtmann also utilized a first-time starting lineup versus Iowa that didn't include two typical starters in redshirt-senior forward Justice Sueing and graduate guard Sean McNeil.

What version of the Buckeyes presents itself to Illinois on Tuesday remains to be seen.

Until we have a better understanding of that, here's some pregame content to help prepare you for the game.

