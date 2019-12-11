As always, all of your in-game and postgame Illinois coverage will be right here at IlliniHQ.com. Follow along all night with beat writer Scott Richey from his courtside seat at State Farm Center.
Brad Underwood is more concerned about how his team plays defensively than at the other end of the court. It's his focus.
"It’s a commitment," Underwood said. "It’s a pride thing at that end of the court. We’ve shown at times we can be really, really good. Yet, it’s the old cliche that we talk about a lot. You’re only as strong as the weakest link.
"It’s an attitude. We talk about nameless and faceless. It can’t be about who we play. It has to be about what we do. It starts in practice and it’s paying attention to a scouting report and learning the details of what that scouting report is and not making those mistakes. The simplest lack of communication causes major problems."
The Illini aren't letting Saturday's near upset (but eventual loss) at then No. 3 Maryland bring them down. They liked what they did against the Terrapins — especially in the first half in putting the third-ranked team on the ropes on its own home court.
"We came out there, and we fought," junior guard Trent Frazier said. "I thought we did a great job of executing our game plan. We did everything we were supposed to do. The ball just didn’t go in those last few minutes.
"We did a great job, and they hit a miracle shot. There’s nothing to be sad about. We’ve got to let that one go and just be prepared to win this one.
"This team, we’re moving along. I thought we did unbelievable that game. We’re really happy where we’re at. We’re not going to let that loss affect us. We took a step forward."
Illinois' preparation for tonight's game against Michigan was a little different for a Big Ten showdown. Mostly because while the Michigan team itself is pretty familiar what the Wolverines are doing under first-year coach Juwan Howard isn't.
"It’s no different than when you play a non-league game — except it’s a league game," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Juwan is a tremendous coach, and he’s inherited a tremendous program with a lot of veterans. Those veterans are making plays. They’re playing much faster. They’re all shooting threes.
"I really believe the (Isaiah) Livers kid is maybe the most improved player in the country I’ve seen. He was always kind of a backup, offensive rebound guy. Now (he makes) pull-up threes in transition. I’ve been a big Zavier Simpson fan. We know their players — that helps — but his style is different at both ends of the court."
Here's the thing. I get it's only Dec. 11 and there's approximately three-quarters of the season to play. But Illinois basketball is knocking on the door of "must win" status for tonight's game against No. 5 Michigan.
Why? Well, Illinois has yet to beat a power conference team this season. The Illini lost by 21 in the desert after falling apart in the second half at Arizona. Then came a 27-point first half deficit at home against Miami where the comeback fell just short.
Then there was Saturday's second half collapse, sort of, at Maryland. The Illini led by 15 points a couple times after halftime. The Terrapins won.
That leaves Illinois' best win to date as a 66-53 home win against Hawaii. The Illini's road win at Grand Canyon, pretty decent at the time, has not been helped by the Antelopes' 4-7 start that includes losses to Fort Wayne, Fordham and Division II Davenport.
So, yeah, a win tonight against No. 5 Michigan could be rather important if for no other reason than to show the Illini that they can, in fact, finish off a game against a power conference team.
Illinois is actually a slim favorite at home against the Wolverines. A one-point favorite. It's also worth nothing that no Big Ten road teams have won yet in the early conference games. Like ranked Maryland falling at unranked Penn State last night. The court was stormed.
Will it happen tonight at State Farm Center? We'll see.
