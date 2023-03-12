The Illinois women's basketball team is going dancing for the first time since 2003.

The Illini will play in one of the first-four games as a No. 11 seed and face Mississippi State in South Bend, Ind. The winner will go on to play No. 6 Creighton in the first round.

Time to start filling out your bracket. Maybe use pencil to start.

One of the more expected matchups has hit. Illinois earned a No. 9 seed in the NCAA tournament and will face No. 8 seed Arkansas on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in Des Moines, Iowa on TBS. Kansas is looming as the No. 1 seed in the West regional.

The men's selection show will begin within an hour (probably). They're at least aiming for that 5 p.m. start. Here's where Illinois is landing on different brackets as we get down to the wire:

- Jerry Palm's latest updated for CBS around 3:30 p.m. had Illinois as a No. 10 seed playing No. 7 seed Creighton in the first round in Denver. Palm has the Illini in the Midwest region (Kansas City) where Arizona projects as the No. 2 seed.

- ESPN's Joe Lunardi had Illinois as a No. 9 seed playing No. 8 seed Arkansas in the first round in his update around 2:30 p.m. The No. 1 seed in the East where he has the Illini? Purdue. Typically that's not allowed, but he also has Maryland and Penn State as No. 9 seeds and Iowa as a No. 8 seed in the other three regions. Somebody gets stuck with the early Big Ten rematch.

- Brad Evans' Bracket Big Board for Bally's also got an afternoon update. He's got Illinois as the top No. 10 seed, which would mean probably a first round game (according to him) against either Creighton. Following the bracket "rules" the other No. 7 seeds are out since they project to be Michigan State, Northwestern and Missouri.

- From a pure numbers standpoint, the Bracket Matrix has Illinois as a No. 9 seed and Bart Torvik's T-Ranketology has the Illini as the top No. 10 seed.

The last of the 32 automatic NCAA tournament bids have been clinched on the women's side with Iowa State defeating No. 15 Texas 61-51 in the Big 12 championship game in Kansas City, Mo.

That game wasn't as consequential with the Big 12 expected to have at least six teams make the NCAA tournament with the Longhorns and Cyclones among those teams. It could affect where Texas and Iowa State fall in terms of seed lines, with the Longhorns a likely host for the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament as a top-16 seed. The Cyclones are viewed as a 5-seed, so on the outside looking in for hosting duties.

There was a big upset in the one-bid CAA. Seventh-seeded Monmouth knocked off top-seeded Towson, 80-55, in Sunday's championship game. It will be the first NCAA appearance for the Hawks (18-15) in 40 years.

Meanwhile, in the one-bid Missouri Valley, Drake is going dancing.

The Bulldogs took down the top-two MVC seeds on back-to-back days with fourth-seeded Drake defeating No. 1 seed Illinois State, 74-54, on Saturday before beating No. 2 seed Belmont, 89-71, in Sunday's title game in Moline. It will be fourth NCAA tournament berth since 2017 for the Bulldogs (22-9).

ESPN.com bracketologist Charlie Creme updated his bracket after the last of Sunday's five conference tournament title games ended.

Creme has Shauna Green's Illinois women's basketball team holding as a No. 9 seed and heading to Columbia, S.C., where the Illini (22-9) would face No. 8 seed Southern Cal (21-9) in the first round.

Creme and CBS Sports' Connor Groel both have Illinois as one of the last eight teams to make the field of 68, with Creme listing the Illini among "his last four byes" from playing in the first-four games. Groel had the Illini as one of the last four teams in the field in Sunday's bracket update as a No. 10 seed.

We'll find out in less than four hours when the real bracket is revealed at 7 p.m. on Sunday during the selection show on ESPN.

The women's NCAA tournament field has to be pretty much set at this point. There were only five conference championship games on today's schedule, and two of them are in the books.

Sacred Heart upset Fairleigh Dickinson in the NEC title game, but there was no bid stealing there. The Pioneer simply replace the Knights in the field with the auto bid. Holy Cross upsetting Boston in the Patriot League title game is the same situation. The remaining three games are all in one-bid leagues or, in the case of the Big 12, both Iowa State and Texas are in no matter what.

The men's side shouldn't have any late bid stealers either. Except maybe Dayton should the Flyers win the A-10 title game against VCU. The Rams would be on the bubble in that situation, but could still possibly get in.

Otherwise, everybody else is in. Texas A&M and Alabama from the SEC, Memphis and Houston from the AAC and both Penn State and Purdue from the Big Ten.

Should Penn State beat Purdue, though, the Nittany Lions might use their extraordinary run the last few weeks (just Quad I win after Quad I win) to climb to a No. 9 seed and complete Illinois' tumble to a No. 10 seed. Then maybe Brad Underwood should send Micah Shrewsberry a thank you card. The Illini might be better positioned for a run to the Sweet 16 not having to potentially face a No. 1 seed in the second round. Taking down a No. 7 seed in the first round won't be easy, but No. 2 seeds reach the second weekend (and sometimes the second round) much less frequently than No. 1 seeds.

Selection Sunday is unique this year in Champaign. It's been two decades since both the Illinois men's and women's basketball teams could look forward to the announcement of the NCAA tournament field with anticipation.

The Illini men, of course, have been in the last two years. (Three if you can't the tournament that was canceled and never announced. They were in). The Illini women are the team with the two-decade drought.

Both are in this year barring some incredible (and perhaps possible to explain) change of circumstances. It's the where and when and against who that's still to be determined.

Our beat writers took a stab at that in today's News-Gazette.

Selection Sunday primer: What's coming for Illini men? Brad Underwood has used the word “craziness” to describe the 2022-23 Illinois men’s basketball season. The Illini coach isn’t wrong. But that series of ups and downs the last four months will still end in the NCAA tournament. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks it down:

Stay tuned to find out just how right (or, let's be honest, wrong) they were. The selection show for the men's tournament begins at 5 p.m. as long as Purdue-Penn State doesn't run over, with the women's selection show slated for a 7 p.m. start.