FINAL: Illinois 76, Nebraska 50

Terrence Shannon Jr.'s 25-point, 11-rebound double-double keyed Illinois to a solid victory over Nebraska on the road.

It marks the first true road win of the season for the Illini (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten), as well as their first win streak in league action so far this season.

* * *

2:08 second half: Illinois 72, Nebraska 50

Nebraska pulled within 10 points at 59-49, but the Illini have stepped on the gas and are poised to run away with this one in Lincoln.

Five Illini now are in double figures scoring, with Terrence Shannon Jr. leading the way (25 points). Jayden Epps hit a corner three not long ago to reach 11 points, Coleman Hawkins has 12 points, and both RJ Melendez and Matthew Mayer boast 10 points.

* * *

7:59 second half: Illinois 57, Nebraska 43

The Cornhuskers are making a bit of a push back, led by Wilhelm Breidenbach returning from committing three first-half fouls.

Illinois' shot selection is getting a little too aggressive in spots, but plays such as Dain Dainja hauling in an offensive rebound off a Matthew Mayer miss and feeding Mayer to create a Cornhuskers foul help to stem the tide.

* * *

11:10 second half: Illinois 55, Nebraska 35

Illinois is firing on all cylinders offensively, showing great decision making in passing and getting some strong shot attempts on either the first or second chance.

The latest to fall came after Terrence Shannon Jr. grabbed an offensive rebound — his 10th board of the night, securing him a double-double — and eventually converted a layup after a few more passes among the Illini.

Nebraska's Derrick Walker finally gained his first points of the game, with about 12 1/2 minutes left in regulation, but he's been bottled up by Dain Dainja and Matthew Mayer.

* * *

14:30 second half: Illinois 46, Nebraska 31

Matthew Mayer hits Coleman Hawkins with a cross-court pass, and Hawkins drills a corner three to quiet the Nebraska crowd out of the timeout.

The Illini then further go to work from there, with Hawkins sinking a fade-away, mid-range two and finishing an alley-oop dunk off a Terrence Shannon Jr. pass. Mayer tacks on a corner three of his own for good measure.

The only bad thing to occur in that stretch of about four game minutes was Dain Dainja acquiring his third foul of the night. He's held Nebraska's Derrick Walker scoreless down low, though Walker has gotten off some nice passes up top to set up teammates for scoring chances.

* * *

18:08 second half: Illinois 34, Nebraska 29

Nebraska's Juwan Gary has been announced as out for the remainder of this game by Big Ten Network's crew.

But that doesn't stop the Cornhuskers from coming out strong in the second half. A couple reverse layups from C.J. Wilcher plus an authoritative dunk from Emmanuel Bandoumel off a nice dump-in pass from Derrick Walker has the home team on a 6-0 run to start the new half.

* * *

HALF: Illinois 34, Nebraska 23

Terrence Shannon Jr.'s massive first-half effort of 17 points and seven rebounds is a huge reason the Illini are ahead of the Cornhuskers at intermission.

Illinois' defense has frustrated Nebraska into 10 turnovers, while the Cornhuskers haven't been able to turn to Derrick Walker amid foul trouble. Wilhelm Breidenbach also has struggled with foul issues, and Juwan Gary appeared to suffer an injury late in the half.

RJ Melendez hit a pair of three-pointers and has sank more than one field goal in a game for the first time in a month. Freshman Ty Rodgers has come off the bench to provide some good energy and defense as well.

The big issue moving forward is fouls. Five different Illini will carry two of them into the second half: Melendez, Rodgers, Jayden Epps, Matthew Mayer and Dain Dainja.

* * *

2:41 first half: Illinois 28, Nebraska 20

This rapidly is turning into a Terrence Shannon Jr. game.

The senior guard is approaching a first-half double-double, boasting 17 points and seven rebounds at the final media timeout. He drained two three-pointers in that last stretch — one a contested fall-away, the other wide open.

No other Illini has more than three points, but the team is combining to play some great defense. Big men Dain Dainja, Matthew Mayer and Ty Rodgers all have a blocked shot.

Sam Griesel is sitting on nine points for Nebraska, while Keisei Tominaga has provided six points off the bench by getting his 6-foot-2 frame into the paint without fear.

* * *

7:55 first half: Illinois 16, Nebraska 13

Sam Griesel is proving to be the dynamic athlete Illini coach Brad Underwood recently hinted the Nebraska point guard is.

The 6-foot-7 Griesel is getting comfortable driving into the paint, up to eight points for the Cornhuskers on 3-of-5 shooting. But Terrence Shannon Jr. is doing well down low himself, putting up nine points and attempting five free throws already.

Nebraska forward Wilhelm Breidenbach already has three fouls off the bench. Fellow forward Derrick Walker picked up his second foul earlier in the half.

* * *

11:53 first half: Illinois 10, Nebraska 7

The game's early highlight came during the latest stretch of play, when Coleman Hawkins aggressively barreled along the baseline and threw down a thunderous one-handed dunk before screaming out toward the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd.

Illinois is 1 of 7 from three-point range so far, with RJ Melendez hitting that triple. In an interesting stat, Melendez has three shot attempts from the field off the bench so far, and big man Dain Dainja still is looking for his first. Nebraska has made it hard for the Illini to get things going through him down low.

Illinois' defense is doing a stellar job, though, after some early fouling troubles. None of the Cornhuskers is standing out as an obvious go-to scoring option, and Derrick Walker has no points for Nebraska.

* * *

15:52 first half: Illinois 5, Nebraska 2

Not exactly an offensive clinic on either side so far, but the Illini have grabbed an early lead.

It took more than four game minutes for the first field goal to drop. It came from Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr., who got a head full of steam moving downhill, converted the layup to his left and drew a foul from Juwan Gary.

Each team with three fouls committed so far.

* * *

PREGAME: 15 minutes before opening tipoff

The posted starting lineups for each team are the same five that the Illini and Cornhuskers rolled out in their previous game:

— Illinois: Terrence Shannon Jr., Sencire Harris, Matthew Mayer, Coleman Hawkins, Dain Dainja.

— Nebraska: C.J. Wilcher, Sam Griesel, Emmanuel Bandoumel, Juwan Gary, Derrick Walker.

* * *

PREGAME: 30 minutes before opening tipoff

Illinois assistant coach Geoff Alexander chatted with Illini radio play-by-play voice Brian Barnhart ahead of the Illinois-Nebraska game, as part of the Ryan Dallas Real Estate Pregame Show.

Alexander said he seems similarities between the Illini and Cornhuskers in current offensive approach.

"Kind of the same concept of what we’re doing — slowing down, taking care of the ball at a better clip," Alexander said, "getting better shots and understanding what they’re trying to get and what we’re trying to get."

Alexander pointed out that Nebraska forward Derrick Walker, who is coming off a 22-point, eight-rebound, seven-assist outing on Saturday against Minnesota, gave then-Illinois center Kofi Cockburn some trouble when these teams met last season.

"(Walker) has the ability to bounce it and to play kind of downhill, get into your body, create fouls," Alexander said. "He puts a lot of fouls on people. We’ve got some things we’re going to try to do to create some problems for him, give him some different looks."

* * *

PREGAME: 60 minutes before opening tipoff

Former Illini Doug Altenberger will handle color commentator duties for radio coverage of tonight's Illinois-Nebraska game, alongside play-by-play from Brian Barnhart. You can hear those two on WDWS 1400-AM/93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN 1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.

Prior to opening tipoff, Altenberger hopped on the Ryan Dallas Real Estate Pregame Show with Scott Beatty and Loren Tate to offer some thoughts about how Illini-Cornhuskers could play out.

"It is a tough environment," Altenberger said of Pinnacle Bank Arena. "They’re coming off a big win on the road at Minnesota, so this place will be pretty loud and pretty packed.

"It’s going to be a tough game. Nebraska is not like the old Nebraska where they’re playing with pace and looking to push it. They’re more of a halfcourt team and looking to slow it down. I think the first team to 60 (points) will win this game."

Illinois fared well shooting the deep ball last Saturday against Wisconsin, finishing 10 of 19 from beyond the three-point arc. Coleman Hawkins in particular was on fire, draining 6 of 9 threes.

Even so, Altenberger prefers a different approach for Illinois' offense versus Nebraska. Specifically, one that funnels the ball through big man Dain Dainja.

"(Dainja) can really be a big factor for us," Altenberger said. "Get him the ball in the post. Let him do his Fred Astaire, do his footwork. I just feel like he could have a big game. Really using him offensively when we can, going through him making some things happen, would be a real premium."

* * *

PREGAME: 90 minutes before opening tipoff

Good evening, everyone, and welcome to our live report from the 16th Illinois men's basketball game of the 2022-23 season.

Brad Underwood's Illini (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) are seeking their first conference win streak of the ongoing campaign when they visit Nebraska (9-7, 2-3) for an 8 p.m. start.

Both of these programs are coming off a win in their most recent outing. Illinois downed then-No. 14 Wisconsin 79-69 last Saturday at State Farm Center, with that contest finishing a short time after Fred Hoiberg's Cornhuskers outlasted Minnesota 81-79 in overtime at Minneapolis.

There's no question which team has had the hot hand in the Illinois-Nebraska series, though.

The Illini are victors of each of their last five outings versus the Cornhuskers, with Nebraska's freshest win in the series occurring in December 2018.

Follow along all evening for updates from this matchup, and check out our pregame content looking ahead to this game.