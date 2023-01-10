PREGAME: 90 minutes before opening tipoff

Good evening, everyone, and welcome to our live report from the 16th Illinois men's basketball game of the 2022-23 season.

Brad Underwood's Illini (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) are seeking their first conference win streak of the ongoing campaign when they visit Nebraska (9-7, 2-3) for an 8 p.m. start.

Both of these programs are coming off a win in their most recent outing. Illinois downed then-No. 14 Wisconsin 79-69 last Saturday at State Farm Center, with that contest finishing a short time after Fred Hoiberg's Cornhuskers outlasted Minnesota 81-79 in overtime at Minneapolis.

There's no question which team has had the hot hand in the Illinois-Nebraska series, though.

The Illini are victors of each of their last five outings versus the Cornhuskers, with Nebraska's freshest win in the series occurring in December 2018.

Follow along all evening for updates from this matchup, and check out our pregame content looking ahead to this game.