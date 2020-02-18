LIVE! Illini pull upset at Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points and Illinois snapped a four-game losing streak with a 62-56 victory over No. 9 Penn State on Tuesday night.
Kofi Cockburn added 14 points for the Fighting Illini (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten), who led most of the way and ended Penn State's eight-game winning streak.
The win also snapped Illinois' six-game losing streak against Penn State.
Lamar Stevens scored 13 points for the Nittany Lions (20-6, 10-5), who entered with their highest ranking in the AP Top 25 since they were No. 9 at the same point of the 1996 season.
Izaiah Brockington added 10 points for the Nittany Lions, who trailed 30-26 at halftime and by as many as nine points with 5:35 to play.
Penn State got a pair of free throws from Seth Lundy that cut its deficit to 58-56 with a minute left, but Dosunmu iced it with a layup 30 seconds later.
It was back-and-forth early as teams swapped the lead five times in the first. The Illini controlled play for 9:06 and Griffin gave them their biggest lead of the half when he hit a 3-pointer, drew a foul and hit the ensuing free throw to put the Illini up 21-16 with 8:54 before halftime.
Penn State used an 8-1 run, capped by a steal and dunk by Lundy, to retake the lead 4:22 later.
But Illinois got eight straight points from Dosunmu before a put-back by Giorgi Bezhanishvili to go up 30-26 at the break.
A couple notes here ...1). Ayo Dosunmu will play.2). Brad Underwood going back to three starting point guards with Andres Feliz also starting. https://t.co/vP3oLypwCZ— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 18, 2020
A few notes ahead of tonight's game:
— Illinois has lost six in a row to Penn State. The Illini's last win against the Nittany Lions came Jan. 31, 2015, in Champaign. Their last win at Bryce Jordan Center was Feb. 9, 2014.
— Illinois has lost its last 18 road games against AP Top 25 teams. Penn State is currently ranked No. 9 nationally. Last year's win against then No. 13 Maryland doesn't count because it was on a neutral court. The Illini's last true road victory against a ranked team came March 8, 2014, at Iowa. It was the Jon Ekey game, with the Illinois State transfer forward hitting a game-winning three-pointer with five-tenths of a second to play.
— Illinois' last road win against a top 10 team was an 85-73 victory at No. 10 Gonzaga on Dec. 8, 2012. In Big Ten play, the Illini last beat a top 10 team on the road on Dec. 30, 2008, in overtime at No. 9 Purdue.
— Penn State's No. 9 ranking ties a program high set twice previously in the 1995-96 and 1953-54 seasons.
— Penn State got its 20th win of the season on Saturday (Feb. 15) against Northwestern. That's the earliest, by date, the Nittany Lions have reached the 20-win mark.
— Penn State's current 10 Big Ten wins is tied for second in program history. The 1995-96 team won a program record 12 Big Ten games.
Tonight's game against Penn State is one of those irregular first Big Ten matchups late in the regular season for Illinois. The Illini have a couple more of those with Nebraska and Indiana coming to State Farm in the next few weeks plus a trip to Ohio State. Game prep isn't all that different, but it is a unique situation.
"We’re maybe not as familiar with the personnel," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "The actions, everybody kind of runs something pretty similar. At this point of the year, we’ve seen the action. They just may have a different name for it or a different call. Now it’s more about trying to pick up their tendencies on it.
"You know when you’ve played a team once where they’re trying to go. We study that more, probably, than we do anything else. Penn State’s absolutely been shooting the cover off it. I think they took 31 threes in their last game, and they’ve been making a lot of them. It’s how they beat Michigan State."
Illinois managed to match Rutgers in rebounding despite dropping Saturday's game by 15 in New Jersey. That 21 of the Illini's rebounds came on the offensive end is something that pleased coach Brad Underwood.
"I was really pleased with (Giorgi Bezhanishvili's) effort in terms of getting on the glass," Underwood said. "In the prior game, he didn’t get a rebound. He was very focused on that end. I’m always critical of Kofi (Cockburn), and I look down and he’s got a double-double and realize he’s a freshman and there’s a lot of big bodies out there. I loved his effort in the first half. If he can start duplicating that for 40 minutes, he’s one of the best centers in the country."
Ayo Dosunmu participated in today's shootaround. Illinois will continue to evaluate his status through warmups. If he's good to go, expectation is he would start. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 18, 2020
Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu is in uniform and on the court for warmups. While that doesn't 100 percent guarantee that he'll play, it's certainly a step forward from Saturday where he didn't dress at all.
Tevian Jones, as has become tradition, was the first Illini out for warmups giving a look at the new orange alternates Illinois will wear tonight against Penn State. The sophomore guard got a bunch of shots up, with injured walk-on forward Zach Griffith feeding him pass after pass. That's what First Team News-Gazette All-Area players do when they can't play.
Illinois heads into tonight's game at No. 9 Penn State on a four-game losing streak. The Illini are 0 for February after a rather impressive run in January saw them win seven straight games and spend five weeks in the Associated Press Top 25.
Those days, however, are over. The fourth of those four February losses Saturday at Rutgers saw Illinois drop from the poll Monday. Winning the front end of this road trip "doubleheader" in the eastern portion of the Big Ten was challenge enough. The Scarlet Knights remain unbeaten at home.
GAME DAY 🏀🆚 » No. 9 Penn State🕠 » 5:30 pm CT📍 » @JordanCenter📺 » @FS1💻 » https://t.co/rn0lvUHrmU📻 » https://t.co/WQ1qI9C3ws🎧 » https://t.co/QsKHICfe2C📊 » https://t.co/MqcTbuR1kq#️⃣ » #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/UAgLMYCmR6— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 18, 2020
The back end? Probably even more challenging. Penn State has lost once at a home — a nine-point game on Jan. 11 against Wisconsin when it scored just 49 points — but the Nittany Lions are in the midst of an eight-game winning streak. Only Maryland in the Big Ten can match it.
Here's what's concerning about tonight's matchup:
— Ayo Dosunmu remains a gametime decision per Brad Underwood after suffering a left leg injury against Michigan State. Like for Saturday's game at Rutgers, Dosunmu travelled with the team. We'll see if he plays this time or not after sitting out the 15-point loss to the Scarlet Knights.
— Believe it or not, Penn State has won six straight games against Illinois. The man responsible for several of those losses (Lamar Stevens) is still around. Stevens lit up the Illini last year and remains a hard guard given his size (6-foot-8), strength and athleticism at the 4.
— This four-game losing streak for Illinois has raised concerns of its own. The Illini have been worse both offensively and even more so defensively compared to their January winning streak. Illinois is struggling to both make shots and keep its opponents from doing the same.
— And for the gambling crowd, Illinois is a 6 1/2-point underdog. Just throwing that out there.
We've hit on the idea of "must win" games several times this season here at the LIVE! Report. This game? It's just shy of the epitome of a "must win" situation. The actual "must win" would be this coming Monday against Nebraska if Illinois happens to lose tonight.
