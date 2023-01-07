FINAL — Illinois 79, Wisconsin 69
Terrence Shannon Jr. tallied 24 points and eight rebounds, Coleman Hawkins knocked down six three-pointers on his way to 20 points and the Illini secured their first Big Ten win of the season by defeating the 14th-ranked Badgers inside State Farm Center.
All eight rotation players for Illinois (10-5, 1-3) provided positive, meaningful contributions versus Wisconsin (11-3, 3-1), as the team responded well to Wednesday's challenging loss at Northwestern and Friday's news of Skyy Clark stepping away from the program.
Jayden Epps tacked on 15 points from the bench and Matthew Mayer chipped in 10 points and six rebounds for the Illini. Steven Crowl's 20-point, 12-rebound double-double and Chucky Hepburn's 22 points fueled the Badgers in defeat.
"We have been on a losing streak. We never got down on ourselves," Epps said on postgame radio. "We just all played with effort. That was my focus today."
Coach Brad Underwood said: "We’re playing hard. Our defense is really, really, really good. We’re trying to keep growing that end of the court. Then it’s amazing when you run offense, what you get. Our guys did a good job of that today. … We needed that, for sure. Good feeling in that locker room."
* * *
3:19 second half — Illinois 64, Wisconsin 54
Not much doing either way in the last little stretch. Jayden Epps will head to the free throw line for a one-and-one out of the last media timeout. Illinois is two fouls away from reaching the double bonus; Wisconsin is one foul away from the single bonus.
Coleman Hawkins is up to 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting (6 of 9 from three). Steven Crowl has bagged 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting for Wisconsin, and already boasts a double-double with 11 rebounds.
* * *
4:59 second half — Illinois 64, Wisconsin 52
Coleman Hawkins briefly was 6 of 7 from the three-point line (now 6 of 8) as he's clearly feeling a groove on the offensive end. Chucky Hepburn hits a corner three in response after a few frantic possessions both ways, causing Greg Gard to use a timeout.
* * *
7:19 second half — Illinois 57, Wisconsin 44
Every Illini player who has checked into this game is making a positive impact in one way or another. The double-digit lead is restored as Coleman Hawkins banks his fifth three-pointer of the game, Ty Rodgers finally gets a shot to fall down low and the Illini force Wisconsin's seventh turnover going the other way.
Illinois has recorded 13 assists on 23 made baskets, led by three from Terrence Shannon Jr. and two apiece from Jayden Epps and RJ Melendez. The Illini now are outrebounding the Badgers 29-25 as well, paced by Dain Dainja's six.
* * *
11:51 second half — Illinois 47, Wisconsin 38
Illinois very recently hit its first two free throws of the game, coming from Matthew Mayer, on the team's third and fourth attempts overall. On the flip side, though, Wisconsin has attempted just six free throws. A far cry from Wednesday's situation at Northwestern.
The Illini have gotten a little sloppy on offense, though. After committing just two turnovers in the first 25 game minutes, they're abruptly up to six. Wisconsin has five on the day.
* * *
15:03 second half — Illinois 43, Wisconsin 30
Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins with back-to-back threes, and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard needs a timeout for his crew.
Both of those guys look extremely loose and confident on the offensive end right now. It's leading to production.
* * *
15:57 second half — Illinois 37, Wisconsin 30
Coleman Hawkins is 3 of 4 from three-point range, his latest conversion staking Illinois to its largest lead of the day so far.
The Illini have grabbed two more offensive rebounds in the first four minutes of this half as well, and Dain Dainja added a block of the 7-footer Steven Crowl that led to a Terrence Shannon Jr. dunk the other way. Shannon is up to 10 points for the afternoon.
* * *
HALF — Illinois 30, Wisconsin 24
The Illini are executing very well on defense and showing more aggression on offense, leading to a three-point halftime edge over the Badgers.
Jayden Epps' 10 points and Coleman Hawkins' eight points both include a pair of three-point conversions for the Illini, who received eight early points from Terrence Shannon Jr.
No Wisconsin player has more than seven points, a mark reached by Max Klesmit. Jordan Davis (five points), Carter Gilmore (four points) and Chucky Hepburn (four points) aren't far behind. The combo of Epps and Sencire Harris has done a great job slowing Hepburn on offense.
The teams share identical rebounding stats, but Illinois has committed just two turnovers to Wisconsin's four.
* * *
3:43 first half — Wisconsin 24, Illinois 22
Coleman Hawkins knocks down a straightaway three-pointer after some good passing from Illinois. But Wisconsin continues doing well to spread the offense around and maintains a small lead.
In the midst of the action, Illinois football received a commitment from four-star receiver Malik Elzy out of Simeon, as he chose the Illini over offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
* * *
7:16 first half — Wisconsin 21, Illinois 17
Jayden Epps really stepped into a three-pointer and knocked it down to give the Illini their first lead at 15-14. But the Badgers respond, including with Jordan Davis backing down the larger Matthew Mayer in the paint for a layup and the foul.
Epps up to seven points for the Illini. Terrence Shannon Jr. still leads the way with eight, and he's getting ready to check back in to the game out of the break with two fouls.
Seven different Badgers have scored, as they seem determined to evenly divide the scoring load left behind by the injured Tyler Wahl.
* * *
10:47 first half — Wisconsin 14, Illinois 12
Terrence Shannon Jr. is bullying his way to points in the paint early, but he also acquired his second foul of the game just before the latest break. He's up to eight points for the afternoon. Ty Rodgers also had a nice offensive rebound as he's getting some early run off the bench.
No Wisconsin player has more than four points, but five have scored at least two points. Badgers just eating up tons of clock, as is their modus operandi.
* * *
13:14 first half — Wisconsin 11, Illinois 6
Illinois coach Brad Underwood said speeding up Wisconsin on offense doesn't work, and the Illini indeed are content playing defense against the Badgers — no matter how much shot clock that runs.
Wisconsin has taken some ugly threes early (0 of 4) but is having more success in the paint, with Carter Gilmore hitting a pair of layups. Four different Badgers have scored.
Dain Dainja is getting more offensive touches down low, though that hasn't led to him scoring any points yet. He has drawn two fouls. Terrence Shannon Jr. is doing well getting downhill, leading Illinois with four points.
* * *
PREGAME — 15 minutes before opening tipoff
Aside from freshman Skyy Clark, who announced Friday he's stepping away from basketball for personal reasons, and previously injured Luke Goode, it appears Illinois has its typical cast available for today's game.
Listed starters for Illinois are Terrence Shannon Jr. and Sencire Harris at guard and the trio of Matthew Mayer, Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja at forward. Listed starters for Wisconsin are Jordan Davis, Max Klesmit and Chucky Hepburn at guard plus Carter Gilmore and Steven Crowl at forward.
* * *
PREGAME — 45 minutes before opening tipoff
With no Tyler Wahl in the fold for Wisconsin (at least on the court; he did travel, so he should be on the bench), let's take a look at who gets first crack at replacing him in the Badgers' starting lineup.
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard has used the exact same starting five in each of his team's first 13 games — Wahl and Steven Crowl at forward plus Chucky Hepburn, Jordan Davis and Max Klesmit at guard.
Carter Gilmore was the biggest minutes gainer in Wahl's absence for most of last Tuesday's Minnesota game. A 6-foot-7 junior, Gilmore logged 29 minutes. He took just three shots, hitting one, and racked up four fouls.
Sophomore Markus Ilver, standing 6-8, saw 11 minutes of playing time. He attempted three three-point shots (hitting one) and no shots from inside the arc, also snagging two rebounds.
Really picking up the load for Wahl was Crowl, the 7-foot junior forward. He played 31 minutes, shooting 8 of 13 from the field and ranking second on the team in rebounds with five. He also logged three turnovers and two steals.
* * *
Good morning from State Farm Center in Champaign, where Illinois men's basketball (9-5, 0-3 Big Ten) will try to gain its first conference win of the season when it hosts a 14th-ranked Wisconsin squad (11-2, 3-0) that is missing leading scorer Tyler Wahl for the day.
The senior forward Wahl was announced as out earlier this morning, after suffering what's been reported as an ankle injury during last Tuesday's victory versus Minnesota.
The Illini, of course, are dealing with their own roster tumult as freshman guard Skyy Clark announced Friday that he's stepping away from the sport for personal reasons.
Illinois currently boasts a four-game win streak against Wisconsin in the series, and Illini coach Brad Underwood had good things to say about his team's direction during his Friday media availability despite its deflating 73-60 loss at Northwestern on Wednesday.
Here's a look at The News-Gazette's preview content for Illinois-Wisconsin, set to tip off at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2.