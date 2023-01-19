PREGAME — 90 minutes before opening tip-off

Good evening from State Farm Center in Champaign, where Illinois men's basketball (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) will put a four-game win streak on the line against Indiana (11-6, 2-4).

The Hoosiers are a bit worse for wear as far as roster health goes, with senior guard Xavier Johnson and redshirt-senior forward Race Thompson both out injured. But coach Mike Woodson's team still boasts senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, voted the Big Ten's preseason Player of the Year by conference media members.

Brad Underwood's Illini have looked confident and comfortable of late, including in wins during each of this month's two home games (79-69 over Wisconsin, 75-66 over Michigan State). Thursday's contest starts a string of three home games in 13 days for Illinois, with Ohio State on Tuesday and Nebraska on Jan. 31 to follow.

We've got plenty of pregame content to dive into in the 90 minutes leading up to Illinois-Indiana on Lou Henson Court, along with more live pregame and in-game updates coming throughout the evening.

