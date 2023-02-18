Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all afternoon from the last Assembly Hall in the Big Ten as shorthanded Illinois tries to knock off No. 14 Indiana:

The last matchup between Illinois and Indiana, of course, was fairly one-sided. But the 15-point win for the Hoosiers wasn't simply the byproduct of an inability to slow down Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Illini didn't help themselves much offensively either.

"The first ball game Trayce was literally the show," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I thought we didn’t do much good in that game. That’s not to diminish them. Trayce was phenomenal. But that was a game we missed 13 layups and 14 free throws. When we had opportunities to score, we didn’t to keep it close. When we had opportunities to stop a run, we missed free throws."

Trayce Jackson-Davis isn't just a scorer. Or a rebounder. Or a shot blocker. He's a facilitator, too, which was certainly on display earlier this week when the Indiana forward finished with eight assists in the Hoosiers' loss to Northwestern.

"He’s the best passing big man in the country," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "It’s what happens when you have experience and size now and strength. He’s been in the weight room for four years, and you pair that with his athleticism. He’s seen every coverage. He has seen singles. He’s seen doubles. He’s seen from the baseline and from the top. He’s not afraid of the trap. He’s not afraid to split them. He’s an elite, elite passer out of double teams. It’s a little bit of pick your poison, and that’s why he’s a pro. Pros make good plays and elevate their teammates, and he’s elevated that team with his passing."

Illinois was already going to have its hands full today in Bloomington, Ind. Nobody in the Big Ten, not even Purdue's Zach Edey, has put up the kind of numbers Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis has since the start of the new year.

The Illini, of course, have firsthand experience. Jackson-Davis dropped 35 in the Hoosiers' road win in Champaign last month. He hasn't gotten any less dangerous in the intervening weeks.

Making today's game even trickier? Illinois will be without leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr., according to a report from Stadium/Field of 68's Jeff Goodman.

No Shannon, who is scoring a team-best 17 points per game, puts more offensive responsibility on everybody else's shoulders. A clear necessity is Matthew Mayer getting more shots than he did at Penn State. He finished with 11 points in Tuesday's loss in State College, Pa., but he took just six shots and it wasn't his best showing offensively.

Coleman Hawkins will also need to strike more of an assertive tone offensively. The junior forward might like to get his teammates involved early and let the game come to him, but that might not be on the table today in Bloomington.

There will be roughly 32 extra minutes of playing time to spread around with Shannon unavailable. Ty Rodgers is likely in line for a bigger role (and likely gets the start, one would assume). A healthy Luke Goode comes in handy, too. It will be worth watching, though, whether RJ Melendez's role increases given he didn't play all that much at Penn State after his one-game suspension for a violation of team rules.

Plenty of extra intrigue for a Saturday matchup in the Big Ten that already had a healthy dose of it.