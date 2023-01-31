LIVE! Illinois 72, Nebraska 56 (FINAL)
Illinois is poised to finish January on a high note. It will just take a win against Nebraska to do so. Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all night from State Farm Center to see if the Illini can take care of business against the Cornhuskers.
Matthew Mayer won't even spend a full calendar year in Champaign. That's life in the transfer portal era. But it didn't take all that long for Mayer to endear himself to his teammates.
"Matt’s a different breed," Illinois junior Coleman Hawkins said. "I’ve never met anybody like Matt. I thought Matt was going to come here and be like cocky country kid, but he’s like the complete opposite. He’s super goofy — super chill. A whole different breed.
"There’s too many (stories). Some of the ones I know I can’t say on camera, but Matt is a crazy funny dude. He’s a great dude. He’s just really goofy. If you know Matt, you just know."
The Nebraska rotation has been shuffled twice in the last month with both Juwan Gary (shoulder) and Emmanuel Bandoumel (knee) going down with season-ending injuries.
That's created a place for walk-on guard Sam Hoiberg. Yes, of those Hoibergs.
Sam Hoiberg played a career high 26 minutes Saturday at Maryland and also scored a career high 15 points. Mostly because he knocked down all three three-pointers he attempted.
"The apple didn't fall far from the tree," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of the younger Hoiberg. "He shoots the cover off it. I sat out there and watched him, and I think he hit like 17 in a row. He’s a very good shooter. He's very strong. Unlike Fred was. Fred was skinny and athletic, and Sam’s really strong.
"He’s in a lot of action. He's a good shooter off the move. You put him and Keisei Tominaga .. they're in constant movement. They're in a lot of actions off a lot of staggers and off a lot of zooms, and they both have the ability to make those shots. You can't fall asleep. They're legit three-point threats."
Illinois could find itself all alone in second place in the Big Ten by the end of the night. Just let that sink in a little bit.
It's possible. Of course, all three Big Ten games on the schedule have to play out a certain way. The Illini can't lose at home to Nebraska. That should be avoided anyway. A Quad III home loss doesn't look good on the ol' résumé.
Illinois fending off the new-look, injury-plagued Cornhuskers won't be enough to secure solo second place in the Big Ten behind Purdue. Maryland will also have to win at home against No. 21 Indiana, and Iowa will need to hold down the fort at Carver-Hawkeye against Northwestern.
Then it's Illinois in the lead to finish second in the conference. Because nobody, it would seem, is going to catch Purdue.
But I'd imagine all Illini fans would take second place in the league at the end of January considering how the month started. That double-digit loss at Northwestern would seem like a distant (albeit still bad) memory.
College basketball in 2022-23. Gotta love it.
