LIVE! Illinois 78, Minnesota 69 (FINAL)
Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all night from State Farm Center:
***
I spent some time going through Minnesota's statistical profile today trying to find something the Gophers do well. There's not much there, which shouldn't be much of a surprise considering their 1-13 Big Ten record.
The best thing you can say about this Minnesota team is it doesn't foul that much. The Gophers rank third nationally, per Bart Torvik, in defensive free throw rate. That's a measure comparing a team's free throw attempts to total field goal attempts.
Otherwise, Minnesota is among the nation's worst teams in just about everything. That's particularly true on the offensive end where the Gophers rank 304th in adjusted efficiency, 312th in effective field goal percentage, 338th in three-point percentage and 363rd in free throw percentage. As a reminder, there are only 363 Division I teams.
***
Terrence Shannon Jr. won't play again tonight for Illinois. The 6-foot-6 senior guard and Illini scoring leader is still in concussion protocol.
Per coach Brad Underwood, Shannon entered protocol immediately after last Tuesday's loss at Penn State. That kept Shannon out of Saturday's game at Indiana (he didn't even make the trip) and will keep him sidelined again tonight against Minnesota.
Look for more Matthew Mayer against the Gophers. The veteran wing scored 24 points and was the primary offensive option at Indiana this past weekend.
***
Let's be honest. Illinois can't gain all that much from tonight's game against Minnesota.
A win, of course, would be beneficial in trying to carve out a space in the crowded middle of the Big Ten. There's not a lot of room to move up, but the Illini could climb to the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament.
But in terms of overall résumé? It might have been a better move to not reschedule this game. Beating the Gophers will only yield a Quad IV win. And if Illinois should somehow find itself on the wrong side of tonight's game, it would go down as the team's first Quad IV loss of the year. The first loss outside of the first two quadrants actually.
So don't lose this one, right?
On paper, Illinois shouldn't. The Illini are roughly a 16-point favorite, per Bart Torvik, against Minnesota. The Gophers have lost nine games in a row and 11 of their last 12. They're better with Dawson Garcia healthy and on the court, but not enough better to make any kind of real difference.
Minnesota's only Big Ten win came against Ohio State on Jan. 12, and that win (which Illinois also has) just keeps looking worse and worse as the Buckeyes complete their hard fall to the Big Ten basement.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).