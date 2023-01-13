FINAL — Illinois 75, Michigan State 66
Illinois gets tough down the stretch, led by the big men (Dain Dainja, Matthew Mayer and Coleman Hawkins) and picks off Michigan State for the Illini's third consecutive win.
* * *
3:42 second half — Illinois 65, Michigan State 60
The Spartans respond to the Illini's push, primarily courtesy A.J. Hoggard mid-range jumpers, to force a tie at 60. But a Coleman Hawkins three-pointer and a Dain Dainja offensive rebound and putback gives Illinois a bit of breathing room again.
Also good news for the Illini: Sencire Harris is back from the locker room and was getting ready to check into the game. Ultimately, RJ Melendez replaced him in that regard.
* * *
7:28 second half — Illinois 59, Michigan State 54
More Dain Dainja and Matthew Mayer, more good news for Illinois.
Dainja hits a pair of free throws after a strong drive into the paint, giving Illinois its first lead since 26-25. Then, Mayer hits a fall-away three-pointer over some pretty good defense to force an MSU timeout and keep State Farm Center loud.
* * *
8:54 second half — Illinois 54, Michigan State 54
Matthew Mayer drains a three-pointer to send State Farm Center into a bit of a frenzy and tie the game.
Both he and Dain Dainja are getting to work down low as well, making up for the scoring absence of Terrence Shannon Jr. over the last 20 game minutes. Mayer is up to 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting, and Dainja has 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting as well.
Mady Sissoko picked up his third foul of the game for MSU on Dainja's last bucket, a strong dribble-and-take-it-up move in the paint.
* * *
12:19 second half — Michigan State 50, Illinois 45
Illinois got a bit of a spark as Coleman Hawkins converted a layup following two MSU turnovers. But then the Illini face a significant blow as Sencire Harris dives while attempting to corral a loose ball defensively and doesn't get back up.
He appeared to be holding his left knee while writhing on the floor in pain. Needed help to get off the court, ultimately, and didn't put much weight on the leg.
This will mean even more minutes for Jayden Epps, RJ Melendez and Ty Rodgers, presumably.
* * *
14:36 second half — Michigan State 48, Illinois 41
Illinois continues to struggle defending the paint and rebounding, and the Spartans keep capitalizing.
MSU is up to a 33-16 rebounding edge and a 34-22 points-in-the-paint advantage. Illinois is making a more concerted effort to get the ball to Dain Dainja down low, and he's up to 12 points.
* * *
HALFTIME — Michigan State 37, Illinois 33
Illinois is getting beaten up in the paint, which is a big reason the Illini trail Michigan State at halftime from State Farm Center.
The Spartans are outrebounding the Illini 22-13 and outproducing them 28-14 in points in the paint.
Terrence Shannon Jr. paces Illinois with 15 points, but had no points over the final 10 minutes, 51 seconds of the half. Dain Dainja (eight points) and Matthew Mayer (five points, four blocked shots) also have stood out for Illinois.
A.J. Hoggard (10 points), Tyson Walker (eight points) and bench option Carson Cooper (six points) are leading MSU in scoring.
* * *
2:17 first half — Michigan State 33, Illinois 28
The Illini have stagnated a bit on offense, with a little too much passing around the perimeter and not enough paint penetration. That started to change some right before the latest timeout, but Illinois is struggling to get shots to fall.
Meanwhile, seven different Spartans have at least two points apiece as MSU is shooting 51.6 percent from the field. MSU also leading Illinois 26-12 in points in the paint.
* * *
6:24 first half — Michigan State 27, Illinois 26
The Spartans went on an 8-0 run with both Dain Dainja and Matthew Mayer out of the game for Illinois, but the Illini respond with a nice Dainja spin move down low to earn a layup and a Mayer catch-and-shoot three off a cross-court pass.
Without Sencire Harris constantly in his face, Tyson Walker is up to eight points for the Spartans. He does well both maneuvering up to the rim and pulling up for short-range jumpers.
* * *
10:12 first half — Illinois 19, Michigan State 19
Terrence Shannon Jr. has a ridiculous 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting less than halfway through the opening half, keying the Illini into a tie with the Spartans.
Joey Hauser has gotten some things going down low for Michigan State offensively, producing five points. Matthew Mayer and Dain Dainja have caused some problems there as well, with Mayer logging three blocked shots (but also two fouls).
During that latest stretch, MSU's bench received a technical foul for arguing a non-foul call. Shannon sank two free throws as a result.
* * *
15:57 first half — Illinois 8, Michigan State 6
Terrence Shannon Jr. already has six points, including a pair of layups and four points off Spartans turnovers, to help stake Illinois to an early edge.
Matthew Mayer has logged a pair of blocked shots on defense, Sencire Harris is all up in Tyson Walker's business defensively and Dain Dainja has stoned Mady Sissoko once trying to drive into the paint.
* * *
PREGAME — 10 minutes before opening tip
Listed starting lineups for each team ...
— Illinois: Terrence Shannon Jr., Sencire Harris, Matthew Mayer, Coleman Hawkins, Dain Dainja.
— Michigan State: Tyler Walker, Jaden Akins, A.J. Hoggard, Joey Hauser, Mady Sissoko.
* * *
PREGAME — 30 minutes before opening tip
Coleman Hawkins has played in each of the last three Illinois-Michigan State games — a loss in 2021 and a pair of wins in 2022.
The junior forward was a freshman when then-Illini star Ayo Dosunmu suffered a broken nose at the hands of Spartans forward Mady Sissoko, earning the latter player an ejection from MSU's 81-72 win.
The resulting injury led to Dosunmu donning a black face mask that became especially popular around and beyond Champaign-Urbana. But it didn't exactly endear a then-freshman Sissoko to the Illini.
Sissoko has started in all 16 of MSU's games this season and is averaging 6.3 points and 7.1 rebounds.
"Ayo got whacked in the face. I can’t really get mad at Sissoko now," Hawkins said. "But it’s kind of always been just a brutal battle — tough, physical battle. (I'm) letting these guys know it’s either the refs are going to call it tight, like Coach said, or they’re going to let us play."
* * *
PREGAME — 60 minutes before opening tip
After allowing more than 70 points in each of its first three Big Ten games this season — all losses — Illinois held Wisconsin to 69 points (bolstered by some late makes with the final result all but clinched) and kept Nebraska to 50 points.
Though the Illini offense clearly looks healthier in the team's most recent outings, coach Brad Underwood made sure to point out earlier this week that the reasons for that aren't strictly based within what the offense is doing.
"You win in this league with defense. Offense might win you a game where you make some shots. That wasn’t the night (against Nebraska)," Underwood said. "The ball movement was very, very good. I thought that our ability to skip it, which they force you to do, and then our ability to drive close-outs, not just to score but the ability to pass, was the best we had all year.
"But you’re going to win in this league with your defense. I feel great with where we’re gaining growing on that."
* * *
PREGAME — 75 minutes before opening tip
RJ Melendez and Coleman Hawkins are among the Illini taking some extra shots by themselves in the pregame warmup period while most of their teammates prepare in the locker room.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the attempts largely were coming from three-point range. Hawkins drained 6 of 9 attempts from beyond the arc last weekend versus Wisconsin, and Melendez opened up his offensive game with six tries from distance on Tuesday against Nebraska, swishing two of them.
* * *
PREGAME — 90 minutes before opening tip
Good evening from State Farm Center, where Illinois men's basketball (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) is trying to improve to .500 in Big Ten play with its third consecutive league win tonight.
In order to obtain that, Brad Underwood's team will need to knock off Tom Izzo's red-hot Michigan State Spartans (12-4, 4-1), who are in the midst of a seven-game win streak.
Illinois is coming off a pair of rousing victories in its last two games, upending then-No. 14 Wisconsin 79-69 last weekend in Champaign before overwhelming Nebraska 76-50 last Tuesday in Lincoln.
Michigan State defeated Wisconsin its last time on the court, posting a 69-65 triumph versus the Badgers in Madison on Tuesday. Also victims in the Spartans' ongoing run of success were Michigan (59-53), Nebraska (74-56) and Penn State (67-58). MSU's lone loss in league action thus far came to Northwestern (70-63) on Dec. 4.
The Illini have won each of the last two meetings with the Spartans. Will they be able to make it three? Follow along all night long for updates.
