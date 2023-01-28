FINAL — Illinois 61, Wisconsin 51
Matthew Mayer tallied 26 points and Jayden Epps added 13 points to lead Illinois to its second victory over Wisconsin this month.
The Illini have won six of their last seven games overall, while the Badgers have lost six of their last seven.
* * *
3:50 second half — Illinois 56, Wisconsin 39
Matthew Mayer is going off as the Illini are running away with this one.
Mayer is up to 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field, including 5 of 10 from three-point range. He's also added six rebounds. Jayden Epps is providing a nice secondary scoring option with 11 points.
Wisconsin looks completely lost on offense after Chucky Hepburn had a nice surge earlier this half. The Badgers haven't scored in nearly three game minutes.
* * *
8:12 second half — Illinois 43, Wisconsin 37
Illinois put together a nice response to the Badgers' offensive push and have leaped back in front with less than 9 minutes to play in regulation.
Matthew Mayer knocks down a three-pointer to quiet the crowd a bit, and RJ Melendez throws down a big two-handed dunk after taking off from beyond the arc with just 8 seconds left on the shot clock.
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl is playing through four fouls, which is becoming necessary given how much time is left and Wisconsin's struggles to score consistently. Chucky Hepburn is having a much better second half than first half, though, with 10 points.
* * *
11:26 second half — Wisconsin 35, Illinois 34
Wisconsin's offense abruptly has come alive, aided by some much easier looks from beyond the three-point arc for Chucky Hepburn and Steven Crowl. A Hepburn drive through traffic and subsequent layup extends the Badgers' run to 8-0 and puts them ahead.
Illinois has been held scoreless for the last 2 minutes, 7 seconds. Jayden Epps also is on the bench with three fouls, though Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl is sitting with four fouls and Crowl has three himself.
* * *
15:32 second half — Illinois 32, Wisconsin 23
Matthew Mayer already has eight points this half, including his third three-pointer of the game, as the Illini briefly enjoyed an 11-point lead.
Terrence Shannon Jr. and Mayer both have scored with hard drives to the net this half, while Wisconsin's only real response has come from Tyler Wahl (seven points). But he just picked up his third foul on a block.
* * *
HALFTIME — Illinois 20, Wisconsin 16
A lead is a lead, especially on the road.
The Illini have one despite some real struggles getting the ball to go through the hoop. A 7-0 surge over the last 3 1/2 minutes gives them a four-point edge over the Badgers.
Dain Dainja has tallied eight points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field for Illinois, also snagging six rebounds and blocking two shots. Matthew Mayer (eight points, two threes) and Jayden Epps (four points) have the Illini's other scoring.
Illinois took advantage of foul trouble among both of the Badgers' starting bigs, Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl. Wahl played just five minutes in the first half. Max Klesmit, who has missed the last two games with injury, paces Wisconsin with eight points.
HALFTIME: Illinois 20, Wisconsin 16— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 28, 2023
Lowest scoring first half of basketball in the Big Ten this season. (Previous low was 41). Quite the game so far. #Illini
* * *
3:54 first half — Wisconsin 16, Illinois 13
Dain Dainja has acquired a bit of offensive rhythm with short shots for Illinois. He's up to six points and has hauled in six rebounds.
The Illini need to begin taking advantage of the combination of stout defense and Wisconsin missing almost every shot it takes. Granted, that could be said for Wisconsin about Illinois as well.
* * *
7:49 first half — Wisconsin 10, Illinois 9
These teams are playing some ugly offensive basketball, but Illinois is doing good things defensively.
The Illini have logged five turnovers and are shooting 4 of 16 from the field. The Badgers are an even worse 4 of 20 from the field, though, to keep this one close.
* * *
11:56 first half — Illinois 7, Wisconsin 5
Matthew Mayer knocks down a three-pointer and follows with a strong drive to the rim for a layup, pushing Illinois ahead in a game largely devoid of scoring so far.
The Badgers' Tyler Wahl picked up his second foul not long ago, sending him to the bench. Brad Underwood allowed Terrence Shannon Jr. back into the game with two fouls a few possessions ago, so we'll see if Greg Gard does the same with Wahl coming up.
* * *
15:40 first half — Wisconsin 3, Illinois 2
This one hasn't been an offensive masterpiece so far, and Terrence Shannon Jr. acquired his first and second fouls in quick succession ahead of the first media timeout of the day.
Illinois is working hard to get the ball inside, but almost nothing is falling. Shannon, Epps, Matthew Mayer and Dain Dainja all have had looks go awry.
An Epps two and a Max Klesmit three for Wisconsin serve as the only points thus far.
* * *
PREGAME — 5 minutes before opening tip-off
Listed starters for Illinois: Terrence Shannon Jr., Jayden Epps, Matthew Mayer, Coleman Hawkins, Dain Dainja. No changes from the previous game, with Epps getting his second consecutive start and third overall at Illinois.
For Wisconsin: Connor Essegian, Max Klesmit, Chucky Hepburn, Tyler Wahl, Steven Crown. Klesmit is back in the lineup after a two-game injury absence, while the freshman Essegian continues as a starter over Jordan Davis.
* * *
PREGAME — 30 minutes before opening tip-off
Jayden Epps played a meaningful role in Illinois' prior win over Wisconsin this month. The freshman guard came off the bench and played 29 minutes (fourth-most among the Illini), producing 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal.
A few games later, against Minnesota, Epps generated 10 points and two blocked shots in 25 minutes off the bench. And it was after this performance that one of his teammates, Matthew Mayer, decided to discuss Epps' core strength during a postgame media session.
Mayer gave the shirtless version of Epps rave reviews, clearly impressed by the relative college newcomer's physique. More than that, though, Mayer marveled at how the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Epps is able and willing to drive into the paint on offense.
"I'm not really sure why I can get to the rim like I can," Epps said Friday. "I just play off my instinct. I've always been able to get to the rim. Just because I'm at the next level, that's not going to stop me from getting to the rim."
* * *
PREGAME — 60 minutes before opening tip-off
Good afternoon from Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., where Brad Underwood's Illinois men's basketball team (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) is set to face Greg Gard's Wisconsin program (12-7, 4-5) in the second meeting this month between these opponents.
One clear difference between those two games, even before this one begins, is Badgers guard Tyler Wahl will be available this time. He was stapled to the bench in Champaign on Jan. 7 with an injury, which caused him to miss the following two games as well.
Wisconsin still isn't out of the woods with health concerns, though. Junior guard Max Klesmit, also a typical starter for Gard, has missed the last two games with an injury. Gard indicated early in the week that Klesmit might be available to return against the Illini.
Illinois isn't dealing with any similar issues at this point. Freshman guard Jayden Epps earned his second collegiate start in last Tuesday's win over Ohio State, so there is a question as to whether or not he'll maintain that spot today over Sencire Harris.
As you wait for the game to start, check out The News-Gazette's variet of content in the days leading up.