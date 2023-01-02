Good morning from Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, where Illinois football will end its 2022 season two days into the calendar year 2023.

Bret Bielema's Illini (8-4) are set to battle Zach Arnett's Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4) in the ReliaQuest Bowl, with Illinois seeking its first bowl game victory since 2011.

The top on-field story for Illinois going into this game is the opting out of star running back Chase Brown and standout defensive backs Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown. How the Illini respond to these absences in particular should go a long way to deciding the final outcome versus Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs don't have to look quite as far back as the Illini when finding bowl success, as they won the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl. But Mississippi State will be playing without former head coach Mike Leach, who died unexpectedly last month after a heart attack.

Fill-in beat writer Colin Likas has been following the Illini and their fans throughout Tampa the last few days. Here is some pregame coverage from your enjoyment from both Likas and the rest of the News-Gazette staff.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

