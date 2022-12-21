Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Two more signees are in for Bret Bielema, and his 2023 class is up to 10 prospects at the moment.
Offensive lineman TJ McMillen, a 6-3, 270-pound three-star recruit from St. Francis in Wheaton, and wide receiver Collin Dixon, a 6-1, 200-pound three-star recruit from Tallmade, Ohio, are on board.
Dixon is a former Wisconsin commit who caught 88 passes for 1,493 yards and 19 touchdowns this fall. McMillen, who committed to the Illini in June, helped St. Francis reach the semifinals of the Class 4A playoffs. McMillen is the second in-state recruit to sign after Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond running back Kaden Feagin was the first.
***
The first in-state signee for Illinois in the 2023 class is a big one.
Quite literally.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond running back Kaden Feagin became the eighth signee on Wednesday when the 6-foot-3, 240-pound four-star recruit joined Bret Bielema's program.
Built in Illinois.— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 21, 2022
Staying in Illinois.#Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy23 // @FeaginKaden pic.twitter.com/scGHXj2uDa
Feagin was the first commit in the 2023 class for Illinois when he chose the Illini during an announcement ceremony last March inside the gym at ALAH, just 40 minutes south of Champaign.
Feagin delivered in his senior season at ALAH, helping the Knights finish with an 8-3 record as ALAH reached the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Feagin rushed for 1,637 yards and 27 touchdowns to go along with 695 passing yards and nine touchdown passes playing as ALAH's dual-threat quarterback. He is expected to enroll early at Illinois and go through spring practices in 2023 with the Illini.
Our Colin Likas asked ALAH coach Ryan Jefferson about Bielema's contract extension on Tuesday:
"I think it’ll be great. Obviously, in his two years, he’s made a lot of improvements. And you can see that he’s obviously molded some other coaches too and helped them in their careers, further their careers. I know he’s happy for them, but he also wants to keep a staff around as well, and I think that’s definitely what he’s building toward."
"It’s cool that Coach Bielema carried through on his promise to reach every school. Coach Smith in the past had not really done that, or maybe had said he was going to but obviously we weren’t contacted. It was just really cool that a school of 300 kids in rural Illinois, no one would think a D-I kid would come from there and they actually reached out and that’s what got them this four-star recruit."
Coming Sunday: More on Feagin in our All-Area Football package.
***
The first offensive lineman is on board for Illinois in the 2023 class.
Serving pancakes. #Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy23 // @ZacharyAamland pic.twitter.com/C6pH1ySxjw— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 21, 2022
Zachy Aamland, a 6-6, 285-pound three-star recruit from Princeton, N.J., is now the seventh Illini signee today.
***
The 2023 class for Illinois is now up to six signees, with two more Floria high school recruits sending in their letters of intent.
Playmaker from the Sunshine State. #Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy23 //@KenariWilcher pic.twitter.com/hxpmO56hW2— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 21, 2022
The latest additions are three-star athlete Kenari Wilcher, a 6-1, 170-pound prospect from Moore Haven, Fla., and three-star defensive back Zachary Tobe, a 6-2, 175-pound recruit from Ocoee, Fla.
Reload. #Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy23 // @OZtobe pic.twitter.com/OvDpBL1RAb— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 21, 2022
***
The fourth Illini signee of the day is one who just committed to Bret Bielema's program on Monday evening.
.@_biggz1 is going to look good in Orange and Blue. #Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy23 pic.twitter.com/YH44hWRrAG— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 21, 2022
Jeremiah Warren, a 6-3, 290-pound three-star defensive tackle from Belleville, Mich., joins Mason Muragin as a fellow Michigan defensive lineman who will now call the Illini home.
***
On the dotted line. #Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy23 // @NathanGuinn4 pic.twitter.com/ymlhQszDPJ— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 21, 2022
The Florida pipeline continues. #Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy23 // @jaheimclarke3 pic.twitter.com/OywyInK3Dq— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 21, 2022
Two more recruits have signed letters of intent with the Illini, and they're both from Florida.
Nathan Guinn, a 6-5, 220-pound two-star tight end from Vero Beach, Fla., and Jaheim Clarke, a 6-1, 160-pound three-star defensive back from Fort Myers, Fla., have officially signed. That brings the total number of signees to three so far.
***
Two-time state champion and now Fighting Illini. #Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy23 // @MMuragin pic.twitter.com/kk2aSIWckb— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 21, 2022
The first Illinois signee in the 2023 class is ... Mason Muragin.
Muragin is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound three-star defensive end from Warren, Mich., who verbally committed to the Illini in June and played at De La Salle Collegiate High School near Detroit.
Muragin helped De La Salle win a Division 2 state championship in Michigan this season, his second state title in his career.
***
Good morning, Illini football fans.
And welcome to the first day of the early signing period.
Bret Bielema, fresh off a new six-year contract that will pay him $6 million annually, and his program is expected to sign the majority of its 2023 class today, with a heavy emphasis once again on in-state prospects.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond running back Kaden Feagin is the headliner of the class, with the 6-foot-3, 240-pound four-star recruit coming off a superb senior season for the Knights that saw him rush for 1,637 yards and 27 touchdowns. Bielema stopped by the Feagin household this past Saturday night for an in-home viisit.
Bielema is set to address reporters around 3 p.m. today. At the same time, four-star recruit Jyaire Hill from Kankakee is expected to announce his commitment, with Illinois one of five schools in the running for the 6-1, 170-pound athlete. Florida, Purdue, Kentucky and Missouri are his other finalists.
A twist to this signing day for Illinois is the recent staff shuffle the Illini are experiencing. Former defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is now the Purdue coach, with former Illini associate head coach/outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane joining Walters' staff as the Boilermakers' new defensive coordinator.
What effect will that have on any signees? Stay tuned.