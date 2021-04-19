Listen to this article

Follow along with beat writer Colin Likas — here and on Twitter — throughout the evening as he takes in Illinois football's 2021 spring game live from Memorial Stadium.

Second half

* * *

Second quarter

* * *

First quarter

* * *

7 p.m. — opening kickoff incoming

* * *

6:25 p.m. — about 40 minutes from kickoff

* * *

6 p.m. — about 1 hour from opening kickoff

* * *

5:30 p.m. — about 1 1/2 hours from opening kickoff

Less than one hour ago, the team released its lineups for the Orange and Blue Spring Game inside Memorial Stadium.

For those not in the business of squinting, here's a closer look at those lineups:

ORANGE TEAM (NUMBER ONES)

QB: Brandon Peters

RB: Chase Brown, Chase Hayden, Reggie Love III

WR: Khmari Thompson, Carlos Sandy, Brian Hightower, Donny Navarro

TE: Luke Ford, Daniel Barker, Tip Reiman

OL: Julian Pearl, Blake Jeresaty, Doug Kramer, Alex Pihlstrom, Vederian Lowe

DL: Keith Randolph Jr., Calvin Avery, Johnny Newton

OLB: Seth Coleman, Isaiah Gay, Owen Carney Jr.

LB: Calvin Hart Jr., Alec McEachern

DB: Kendall Smith, Quan Martin, Devon Witherspoon

BLUE TEAM (THE WORLD)

QB: Isaiah Williams, Deuce Spann, Coran Taylor, Matt Robinson

RB: Jakari Norwood, Kyron Cumby, Matt Bobak

WR: Caleb Griffin (also PK), Dalevon Campbell, John Bickel, Owen Hickey

TE: Josh Beetham, Michael Marchese, Mike Cerniglia Jr., Preston Engel

OL: Evan Kirts, Josh Plohr, Terry Zapf, Jordyn Slaughter, Brody Wisecarver, Ryan Ingold, Moses Okpala, Thomas Cronin, Phifer Griffin, Blaise Sparks, Brevyn Jones, Kevin Tyler

DL: Tre’Von Riggins, Quinton McCoy, Sed McConnell, Anthony Shipton, Deon Pate

OLB: Ezekiel Holmes, Cooper Davis

LB: Dylan Rosiek, Isaac Darkangelo, Sean Coghlan, Marc Mondesir

DB: Tahveon Nicholson, Prather Hudson, Christian Bobak, Tailon Leitzsey, Ben Schultz, Jaden Jones-Watkins, Marquez Beason

SPECIALISTS

PK: Caleb Griffin, James McCourt

P: Blake Hayes, Hugh Robertson

LS: Reed Reagin, Aidan Hall, Ethan Tabel

WHITE JERSEY (LIMITED)*

RB: Nick Fedanzo, Mike Epstein

WR: Desmond Dan Jr., James Frenchie Jr., Ty Lindemann

TE: Griffin Moore

OL: Alex Palczewski, Josh Gesky

DL: Bryce Barnes, Jamal Woods, Roderick Perry II

LB: Ryan Meed, Jake Hansen, Shammond Cooper, Tarique Barnes, Khalan Tolson

DB: Derrick Smith, Joriell Washington, Dylan Thomas, Sydney Brown

*Quarterbacks also in white jerseys, for non-contact

Perhaps the biggest talking point is sixth-year quarterback Brandon Peters being the Orange Team's lone quarterback, while redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams plays for the Blue Team.

This will be a good way for Williams to get more true quarterback repetitions, however, while also offering some direct competition between he and Peters.

Great opportunity tonight for guys like Khmari Thompson and Carlos Sandy at receiver, recent scholarship recipient Alec McEachern at linebacker and Tip Reiman at tight end. All four are on the Orange Team despite not receiving significant first-team reps last season.

Other points of interest are Danville product Caleb Griffin being listed at receiver on the Blue Team — though there's little doubt he'll also kick tonight — quarterback Josh Beetham being listed as a tight end on the Blue Team and running back Mike Epstein being listed among the white jersey (limited/non-contact) players. Epstein, as far as media members are aware, hasn't been on campus for the Illini's spring workouts thus far.

Looking for more pre-spring game coverage? We've got that handled.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

Trending Videos