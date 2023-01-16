15:04 second half — Illinois 47, Minnesota 36
A 12-0 run from the Illini has them out to their largest lead of the day at 11 points. Coleman Hawkins was the only Illinois player who'd seen time on the court today and hadn't taken a shot from the field — until just a few moments ago, when he knocked down a stepback three-pointer.
On the negative side, Dain Dainja acquired his third foul before the latest timeout.
* * *
16:31 second half — Illinois 42, Minnesota 36
Minnesota went on a 4-0 run to start the second half, but Illinois responds with some good work from Dain Dainja and Terrence Shannon Jr., plus an interesting conversion from Sencire Harris in the paint.
Harris threw on the brakes after driving toward the net, then tossed up what looked like a backward, one-handed layup that he got to fall. Illini now are within shouting distance of their largest lead of the day (seven points).
* * *
HALFTIME — Illinois 35, Minnesota 32
Matthew Mayer sinks a wide-open corner three in the half's final minute to give us our score at the break, with Illinois leading by three points.
Mayer is sitting on a game-high 10 points plus five rebounds and two blocked shots. Jayden Epps (six points) and Dain Dainja (six points, three rebounds) are the secondary scoring options thus far. Brandon Lieb has tied his career high with four points off the bench.
Dawson Garcia (nine points, three assists) is pacing Minnesota, complemented by six points apiece from Joshua Ola-Joseph, Jamison Battle and Ta'lon Cooper.
Illinois is outrebounding Minnesota 23-17 and outproducing the Gophers in the paint 24-18.
* * *
2:42 first half — Illinois 29, Minnesota 28
Terrence Shannon Jr. acquired his second foul on an offensive charge, leading to Brad Underwood using a five of Jayden Epps, RJ Melendez, Matthew Mayer, Ty Rodgers and Brandon Lieb.
It's been a mixed bag. Lieb is up to four points on 2-of-3 shooting, but the Illini lose Braeden Carrington on a three-pointer that re-energizes this Gophers crowd.
* * *
6:49 first half — Illinois 23, Minnesota 19
Both Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja picked up their second fouls during this last stretch of play, leading to Brandon Lieb seeing some floor time. He hasn't gotten more than 1 minute in a game since Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 29.
He did block a Dawson Garcia shot to spring a Terrence Shannon Jr. breakaway layup, giving us the current score. Jayden Epps also with a blocked shot and a couple strong drives to the net to push his scoring output to six points for the day.
* * *
11:52 first half — Illinois 17, Minnesota 11
Speaking of offensive outcomes we couldn't have necessarily expected early in this game, Ty Rodgers snags an offensive rebound away from the bigger, (slightly) older Dawson Garcia, backs down the Gophers' forward and puts in the layup.
Rodgers then had a strong take to the rim that resulted in an offensive rebound, putback and foul drawn by Dain Dainja.
The Illini freshmen are stepping up early, as Jayden Epps also got downhill and tossed in a running layup off the backboard for a couple points.
* * *
15:46 first half — Illinois 9, Minnesota 7
Not only is Sencire Harris good to go today, he also just made his first basket on offense since the Bethune-Cookman game on Dec. 29.
The freshman swished an open far-corner three to help Illinois out to its early lead, ending a streak of four consecutive scoreless games.
The Illini did allow a couple of too-easy paint looks to the Gophers early, resulting in buckets for Joshua Ola-Joseph and Ta'lon Cooper. But the defense did well to lock in on Jamison Battle later in his bid down low.
* * *
PREGAME — 20 minutes before opening tip-off
Starters are listed for the two teams.
No changes for Illinois; Terrence Shannon Jr., Sencire Harris, Matthew Mayer, Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja get the call.
Also no changes for Minnesota from its last game; Taurus Samuels, Ta'lon Cooper, Joshua Ola-Joseph, Dawson Garcia and Jamison Battle will open things up.
Here's a little bit of pregame numbers comparison between Illinois and Minnesota.
Illinois is averaging 76.8 points per game, aided by production of between 75 and 79 points in each of the Illini's last three games. The Gophers are averaging a much less robust 64.7 points per game, though they've hit at least 70 points in four of their five Big Ten contests so far.
Brad Underwood's crew has shot a bit better from the field than Ben Johnson's, 46 percent to 43.6 percent, but the two sides are nearly equal from three-point range (33.2 percent for Illinois, 33.3 percent for Minnesota). The Gophers have struggled from the free throw line, shooting less than 58 percent as a unit.
* * *
PREGAME — 60 minutes before opening tip-off
Illinois freshman guard Sencire Harris was on the court and appeared to be operating as he normally would during an early portion of the pregame shootaround session.
Harris was tangled up scrambling for a loose ball during last Friday's win over Michigan State and needed to be helped off Lou Henson Court. He appeared to be holding his left knee when he went down and wasn't putting much weight on that leg as he left the court.
But Harris actually returned to the floor later in the game and was preparing to check in, before RJ Melendez ultimately replaced him.
As we continue to wait for the game to begin, here are some pictures of the Illini warming up inside "The Barn."
* * *
PREGAME — 90 minutes before opening tip-off
Good Martin Luther King Jr. Day afternoon from Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the Illinois men's basketball team (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) is about 1 1/2 hours away from opening a league road game versus Minnesota (7-8, 1-4) at Williams Arena/The Barn.
The Illini are seeking their fourth consecutive victory, all coming in conference action. They most recently fended off Michigan State 75-66 last Friday night at State Farm Center with a rousing second-half effort that continued to back up the confidence coach Brad Underwood has in his program.
Dain Dainja and Matthew Mayer each put together a big performance in that outing, and Dainja is returning to his home state to battle at least a few guys he's familiar with from the enemy side.
Next on the docket for Illinois is an opponent not faring quite as well as the Spartans, who had won seven consecutive games entering Friday.
Although, the Gophers are coming off arguably their strongest win of the season. They knocked off Ohio State 70-67 in Columbus last Thursday, ending a two-game skid that included narrow losses to Nebraska (81-79 in overtime) and Wisconsin (63-60).
Follow along all afternoon into the evening for updates in and around Williams Arena. Mostly in — the cold, rainy weather isn't exactly conducive to tons of outdoor sightseeing.
