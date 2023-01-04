PREGAME — 70 minutes until opening tip-off

Good evening from Evanston's Welsh-Ryan Arena, where Illinois men's basketball (9-4) plays its first game of the calendar year 2023 and seeks its first Big Ten win of the season in its third try with a road game versus Northwestern (10-3).

One big question following last week's win over Bethune-Cookman surrounded freshman Skyy Clark's status for tonight's game. It appears to already have been answered, to a certain extent, as Clark — sporting white wrap on his injured left shoulder — was seen warming up with his fellow Illini.

Even if Clark's minutes wind up limited this evening, Illinois still has to feel some confidence entering this matchup. That's because the Illini are winners of their last eight games in a row against the Wildcats, with Northwestern's last win occurring in 2019.

Check out The News-Gazette's preview coverage for this game, courtesy Joe Vozzelli Jr. and Bob Asmussen.