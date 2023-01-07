7:16 first half — Wisconsin 21, Illinois 17
Jayden Epps really stepped into a three-pointer and knocked it down to give the Illini their first lead at 15-14. But the Badgers respond, including with Jordan Davis backing down the larger Matthew Mayer in the paint for a layup and the foul.
Epps up to seven points for the Illini. Terrence Shannon Jr. still leads the way with eight, and he's getting ready to check back in to the game out of the break with two fouls.
Seven different Badgers have scored, as they seem determined to evenly divide the scoring load left behind by the injured Tyler Wahl.
* * *
10:47 first half — Wisconsin 14, Illinois 12
Terrence Shannon Jr. is bullying his way to points in the paint early, but he also acquired his second foul of the game just before the latest break. He's up to eight points for the afternoon. Ty Rodgers also had a nice offensive rebound as he's getting some early run off the bench.
No Wisconsin player has more than four points, but five have scored at least two points. Badgers just eating up tons of clock, as is their modus operandi.
* * *
13:14 first half — Wisconsin 11, Illinois 6
Illinois coach Brad Underwood said speeding up Wisconsin on offense doesn't work, and the Illini indeed are content playing defense against the Badgers — no matter how much shot clock that runs.
Wisconsin has taken some ugly threes early (0 of 4) but is having more success in the paint, with Carter Gilmore hitting a pair of layups. Four different Badgers have scored.
Dain Dainja is getting more offensive touches down low, though that hasn't led to him scoring any points yet. He has drawn two fouls. Terrence Shannon Jr. is doing well getting downhill, leading Illinois with four points.
* * *
PREGAME — 15 minutes before opening tipoff
Aside from freshman Skyy Clark, who announced Friday he's stepping away from basketball for personal reasons, and previously injured Luke Goode, it appears Illinois has its typical cast available for today's game.
Listed starters for Illinois are Terrence Shannon Jr. and Sencire Harris at guard and the trio of Matthew Mayer, Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja at forward. Listed starters for Wisconsin are Jordan Davis, Max Klesmit and Chucky Hepburn at guard plus Carter Gilmore and Steven Crowl at forward.
* * *
PREGAME — 45 minutes before opening tipoff
With no Tyler Wahl in the fold for Wisconsin (at least on the court; he did travel, so he should be on the bench), let's take a look at who gets first crack at replacing him in the Badgers' starting lineup.
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard has used the exact same starting five in each of his team's first 13 games — Wahl and Steven Crowl at forward plus Chucky Hepburn, Jordan Davis and Max Klesmit at guard.
Carter Gilmore was the biggest minutes gainer in Wahl's absence for most of last Tuesday's Minnesota game. A 6-foot-7 junior, Gilmore logged 29 minutes. He took just three shots, hitting one, and racked up four fouls.
Sophomore Markus Ilver, standing 6-8, saw 11 minutes of playing time. He attempted three three-point shots (hitting one) and no shots from inside the arc, also snagging two rebounds.
Really picking up the load for Wahl was Crowl, the 7-foot junior forward. He played 31 minutes, shooting 8 of 13 from the field and ranking second on the team in rebounds with five. He also logged three turnovers and two steals.
* * *
Good morning from State Farm Center in Champaign, where Illinois men's basketball (9-5, 0-3 Big Ten) will try to gain its first conference win of the season when it hosts a 14th-ranked Wisconsin squad (11-2, 3-0) that is missing leading scorer Tyler Wahl for the day.
The senior forward Wahl was announced as out earlier this morning, after suffering what's been reported as an ankle injury during last Tuesday's victory versus Minnesota.
The Illini, of course, are dealing with their own roster tumult as freshman guard Skyy Clark announced Friday that he's stepping away from the sport for personal reasons.
Illinois currently boasts a four-game win streak against Wisconsin in the series, and Illini coach Brad Underwood had good things to say about his team's direction during his Friday media availability despite its deflating 73-60 loss at Northwestern on Wednesday.
Here's a look at The News-Gazette's preview content for Illinois-Wisconsin, set to tip off at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2.