FINAL — Indiana 80, Illinois 65

The Illini's four-game win streak came to an end as the Hoosiers put together a very strong road performance, led by Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Of note toward the game's end was forward Zach Perrin making his Illinois debut, checking in with a little less than 2 minutes remaining.

* * *

4:00 second half — Indiana 74, Illinois 58

Indiana more or less has put away this one, with Trayce Jackson-Davis tossing on an exclamation point with a dunk that gives him 30 points for the evening.

* * *

6:36 second half — Indiana 70, Illinois 54

Illinois pulled within 12 points on the back of Terrence Shannon Jr., but Trey Galloway put down consecutive shots after that to quiet the State Farm Center crowd.

* * *

11:45 second half — Indiana 62, Illinois 44

Illinois isn't getting any closer to Indiana on the scoreboard, with the Hoosiers dominating in rebounds and points in the paint. The visitors' leads in that regard are 27-17 and 42-22.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is up to 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting and has tacked on six rebounds and four assists. The Illini still are looking for someone to break out as a consistent scoring option tonight, as Terrence Shannon Jr.'s 14 points has come on 4-of-9 shooting.

* * *

15:22 second half — Indiana 55, Illinois 39

A lot has happened early in this half.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood/the Illini bench earned a technical foul following a disagreement with a foul call against Illinois. And Indiana continues to surge on offense, shooting just under 70 percent from the field for the game.

Trayce Jackson-Davis finally missed a shot, but he's 10 of 11 from the field for 22 points and essentially can't be stopped by the Illini.

* * *

Halftime — Indiana 43, Illinois 33

Illinois made things look a little bit better toward the end of that half, with RJ Melendez converting a fastbreak dunk and then draining a deep three-pointer just before the half ended.

But the Illini have a lot of work to do during the break, especially on defense.

Jordan Geronimo and Trayce Jackson-Davis each logged 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting in the first half, and Jackson-Davis looks especially confident out there. Jalen Hood-Schifino tacked on 10 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

Terrence Shannon Jr.'s 13 points, three assists and three steals leads Illinois, though he also has four turnovers. Dain Dainja (six points) and Melendez (five points) sprang to life in the second half offensively.

* * *

1:57 first half — Indiana 39, Illinois 25

Dain Dainja is finding some traction with post moves, bucketing a fairly quick six points, but Illinois is struggling mightily to get stops on the defensive end.

And it's not just Trayce Jackson-Davis who is bullying Illinois. Jordan Geronimo (13 points on 6-of-6 shooting) and Jalen Schifino-Hood (10 points on 5-of-11 shooting) are getting a lot of what they want offensively.

The Hoosiers also have four blocked shots and have forced seven Illinois turnovers.

* * *

7:46 first half — Indiana 26, Illinois 14

Illinois' offense looks disjointed and its defense looks disorganized as Indiana maintains a double-digit lead with time ticking away in the first half.

The Illini were in the single bonus with more than 9 minutes remaining in the half, but they're also shooting just 5 of 10 from the free-throw line. Illinois is shooting 25 percent from the field to Indiana's 63.2 percent.

* * *

11:51 first half — Indiana 18, Illinois 7

The Illini haven't hit a field goal since their opening 4-0 spurt and have watched Indiana rumble to a double-digit lead midway through the opening half.

Jordan Geronimo, who entered this game averaging 5.6 points for Indiana, has seven points already. Illinois repeatedly is losing him on defense, leading to some pretty easy looks. Trayce Jackson-Davis also is playing like a preseason Big Ten Player of the Year, mouthing "can't guard me" about Illini forward Dain Dainja after one bucket.

* * *

15:29 first half — Indiana 7, Illinois 4

Mike Woodson's quick timeout is looking to be a wise choice. His Hoosiers respond with a 7-0 run that includes five points from Jordan Geronimo.

Going the other way, Illinois has three turnovers since the timeout. Two were committed by Terrence Shannon Jr., and the other came from a Dain Dainja illegal screen. Dainja did well to force Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis into an early travel down low, though.

* * *

18:07 first half — Illinois 4, Indiana 0

Terrence Shannon Jr. and Sencire Harris each forced a Hoosiers turnover on defense, and each has two points offensively. Indiana takes a timeout less than two minutes into the game.

* * *

PREGAME — 5 minutes before opening tip-off

Listed starters for Illinois: Terrence Shannon Jr., Sencire Harris, Matthew Mayer, Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja. No change.

For Indiana: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Miller Kopp, Jordan Geronimo, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Trey Galloway.

* * *

PREGAME — 30 minutes before opening tip-off

Former Illini Deon Thomas knows plenty about playing against Indiana, from his time as a college hoopster between 1990 and 1994.

And, unfortunately for he and Illinois fans, he knows a lot about the wrong end of the win-loss column versus the Hoosiers.

Illinois posted a 1-7 record against Indiana in Thomas' four seasons. Thomas started in all eight of those games and never scored fewer than 13 points in a game. Thomas produced exactly 14 points on four occasions, including a double-double with 10 rebounds as a freshman.

His 18 points and six rebounds helped the Illini knock off the Hoosiers 88-81 in Champaign in January 1994, during Thomas' senior season.

"This Indiana team is a very dangerous team. They've still got guys that can shoot the basketball," Thomas said on pregame radio, referencing the current Hoosiers missing typical starters Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson because of injury. "This is going to be a dangerous team, so the Illini are going to have to be ready."

Other stats that have been thrown out in pregame discussion: Illinois has 113 blocks as a team this season (average of 6.3 per game), and the Illini have recorded 132 steals on defense while giving up 130 steals to opponents.

* * *

PREGAME — 50 minutes before opening tip-off

There will be a WWE "Road to WrestleMania" show at State Farm Center in late February. With that in mind, WWE superstar Braun Strowman is in attendance for tonight's Illinois-Indiana game.

And, yes, he's huge.

Was told he's likely to be on the court at different points tonight, during breaks in action, for promotional work.

Less surprisingly, the Orange Krush also is out in force tonight. Already getting a few jabs in on the visiting Hoosiers, too.

* * *

PREGAME — 90 minutes before opening tip-off

Good evening from State Farm Center in Champaign, where Illinois men's basketball (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) will put a four-game win streak on the line against Indiana (11-6, 2-4).

The Hoosiers are a bit worse for wear as far as roster health goes, with senior guard Xavier Johnson and redshirt-senior forward Race Thompson both out injured. But coach Mike Woodson's team still boasts senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, voted the Big Ten's preseason Player of the Year by conference media members.

Brad Underwood's Illini have looked confident and comfortable of late, including in wins during each of this month's two home games (79-69 over Wisconsin, 75-66 over Michigan State). Thursday's contest starts a string of three home games in 13 days for Illinois, with Ohio State on Tuesday and Nebraska on Jan. 31 to follow.

We've got plenty of pregame content to dive into in the 90 minutes leading up to Illinois-Indiana on Lou Henson Court, along with more live pregame and in-game updates coming throughout the evening.

