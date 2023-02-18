Illinois was already going to have its hands full today in Bloomington, Ind. Nobody in the Big Ten, not even Purdue's Zach Edey, has put up the kind of numbers Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis has since the start of the new year.

The Illini, of course, have firsthand experience. Jackson-Davis dropped 35 in the Hoosiers' road win in Champaign last month. He hasn't gotten any less dangerous in the intervening weeks.

Making today's game even trickier? Illinois will be without leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr., according to a report from Stadium/Field of 68's Jeff Goodman.

No Shannon, who is scoring a team-best 17 points per game, puts more offensive responsibility on everybody else's shoulders. A clear necessity is Matthew Mayer getting more shots than he did at Penn State. He finished with 11 points in Tuesday's loss in State College, Pa., but he took just six shots and it wasn't his best showing offensively.

Coleman Hawkins will also need to strike more of an assertive tone offensively. The junior forward might like to get his teammates involved early and let the game come to him, but that might not be on the table today in Bloomington.

There will be roughly 32 extra minutes of playing time to spread around with Shannon unavailable. Ty Rodgers is likely in line for a bigger role (and likely gets the start, one would assume). A healthy Luke Goode comes in handy, too. It will be worth watching, though, whether RJ Melendez's role increases given he didn't play all that much at Penn State after his one-game suspension for a violation of team rules.

Plenty of extra intrigue for a Saturday matchup in the Big Ten that already had a healthy dose of it.