LIVE! Indiana
Even more than most days, IlliniHQ.com is the place to be for our comprehensive Illinois basketball coverage. Right here is the place to find beat writer Scott Richey's game story and notebook plus his typical quick reaction (with grades). All of that will be available after the game.
For now, follow along all afternoon as the Illini take on Indiana.
***
Lots of recruiting VIPs in the house for today's game. The most VIP of the VIPs, though? Has to be Illini mom Machanda Hill. It's her first game back in Champaign since former Illinois guard Malcolm Hill graduated, although she did remind me that she was at the exhibition game at Eastern Illinois in 2017. Not the most memorable game (at least not for good reasons for the Illini).
Machanda told me that Malcolm played today for Astana, his team in the VTB United League that's based out of Kazakhstan. Hill is the second-leading scorer in the league. Fun fact, he'll play against former Illini teammate Michael Finke next week. The Champaign native moved from Poland to a team in Estonia this season to play in the VTB United League.
***
Today is not just a rather important game for the current Illinois team. The potential future of the program could be influenced, too. Several notable recruits are on unofficial visits.
Right now two are in the house in Class of 2022 forward AJ Casey and 2021 wing Jordan Nesbitt. Casey is having a strong sophomore season at Tinley Park after transferring last summer Simeon. Nesbitt, who plays at St. Louis Christian Academy (Mo.), is back in town after putting up nearly a 40-point game in November in Champaign against Prolific Prep (Calif.) and future Illini Coleman Hawkins. Prolific Prep did win.
Morgan Park guards Adam Miller and Brandon Weston are expected. So is Rolling Meadows' five-star guard Max Christie. Some local flavor, too, with Tuscola's Jalen Quinn.
***
Today's game against Indiana was already fairly important. Home game. "Rival" team coming in. Seeding for the Big Ten tournament (and NCAA tournament) still in play.
So, yeah. Important. Not to mention it's the second to last home game of the year.
BEAT. THE. HOOSIERS. 🆚 » Indiana🕖 » SUN | 1 pm CT📺 » @BigTenNetwork🔶 » Stripe @StateFarmCenter#Illini | #JointheFight pic.twitter.com/68V9s4gi6P— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 29, 2020
But here's why today's Illinois-Indiana game took on another level of importance Saturday night. Michigan State beating league-leading Maryland by 12 — in College Park, Md. no less — opened the door to an even wilder finish to Big Ten play.
The Spartans are now only one game back of the Terrapins. And Illinois? The gap has closed to just two games. Beat Indiana this afternoon, and the Illini will be right there just one game behind Maryland with Michigan State.
The thing is Indiana needs this game, too. The Hoosiers are 18-10 overall and 8-9 in the Big Ten. Indiana is in the NCAA tournament field as a No. 9 seed right now, but having lost six of its last nine Archie Miller's squad isn't exactly trending in the right direction.
Thinking the song might be his new intro music for the starting lineups. Fitting since .. This. Is. March. #Illini https://t.co/hMTTxZRlGA— Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 1, 2020
Today's matchup could be a low scoring one. Illinois has the No. 24 most efficient defense in the country, and Indiana checks in at No. 31. The Illini's defensive efficiency is built around not fouling, not allowing that many offensive rebounds and holding opposing teams to a relatively low effective field goal percentage.
Indiana is in the same boat when it comes to limiting offensive rebounds (should be interesting against an Illinois team that crashes the offensive glass hard), but the Hoosiers also lean on their shot blocking ability as a team.
