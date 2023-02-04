LIVE! Iowa 81, Illinois 79 (FINAL)
Be sure to follow along all afternoon as the Illini and Hawkeyes square off in Iowa City:
***
A key to the game for Illinois this afternoon at Iowa? Keep the Hawkeyes from getting up and down the floor in transition. Slow them down in that, slow them down on the scoreboard. (In theory).
"When you play Iowa, I think the one thing in all of our games there’s been tremendous spurts," Illini coach Brad Underwood said. "Especially at home, they can rattle off two, three or four threes real quick if you’re sloppy with the ball and they get going in transition. They’re very, very good in transition offense. They’ve kind of got the rule that if you’re above the free throw line they don’t crash. They just leak out and go. Connor (McCaffery) gets the ball out of the net as fast as anybody, so they push make or miss. You’ve got to be cognizant of what you’re doing in transition defense."
***
Kris Murray has filled the Keegan Murray-sized hole in the Iowa rotation pretty well. For one, they're identical twins. That helps. But Kris has stepped into a primary role for the Hawkeyes with his brother playing for the Sacramento Kings and has delivered. He's averaging 20.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks with a 50/35/75 shooting slash.
"It's going to be a tough challenge," Ty Rodgers said. While Coleman Hawkins will likely draw the primary assignment, the freshman wing could see time on Murray as well.
"He’s a great player and has so many things in his arsenal he can do," Rodgers continued. "It’s going to be a challenge we’re looking forward to."
***
Illinois heads into today's game at Iowa as the winners of three straight. The latest? A double-digit home win against Nebraska.
"Great last 12 minutes the other night," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about the win against the Cornhuskers. "I thought we did a really, really solid job defensively, and that’s been our calling card. Obviously, we didn’t shoot the ball very well, but to go 5 for 29 and find a way to win by 16 in this league means you’re doing some other things very well. It’s kind of the February mentality — on to the next — and another one is upon us."
Brad Underwood on Saturday's matchup with Iowa: "Offensively, they’re the same Iowa team that they always are. They’re very gifted. They have tremendous spurtability. ... It’s a very typical Iowa team with very good offensive players." #Illini pic.twitter.com/xeYbJjDVcj— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 3, 2023
Underwood continued his opening statement at Friday's media availability discussing the Hawkeyes.
"Offensively, they’re the same Iowa team they always are," he said. "They’re very gifted. They have tremendous spurt-ability. They bring (Pryce) Sandfort off the bench, who is extremely productive in his minutes played. They do what they do on the defensive side. They guard you. They’re playing a little more man this year than normal. They play some zone. They press. It’s a very typical team with very good offensive players.
"I think Connor McCaffery is having an exceptional year. I think he is one of the elite passers in college basketball. Obviously, Kris (Murray) is an NBA talent. This is a very talented Iowa team, and we’ll have to be very, very good on the defensive side to keep them in check."
***
Let's get this out of the way right here and now. The Orange Krush won't pull off a surprise reveal this afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It's simple. The Krush got got. (And at least sent out a tweet about the poor judgment executed in initially securing tickets for the game).
February 3, 2023
That addressed, how about some actual basketball? Because Illinois-Iowa has delivered some impressive games in the last few years as it has grown into arguably the best rivalry the Illini have in the Big Ten.
The videoboard in the lobby of Ubben Basketball Complex is finally complete. Highlights from last season's regular season finale win against Iowa were playing during our media availability with Brad Underwood. After we wrapped, we hung around in the lobby to catch the final play of the game. The sigh of relief from Brad Underwood when Kris Murray's three-pointer rimmed out was audible.
It wasn't clear if Underwood had seen the shot from the angle provided in the highlight video. One more rotation around the rim, and it might have dropped instead of popping out and winding up in Trent Frazier's hands to run out the clock for a share of the Big Ten title.
Hopefully a similar story emerges from Iowa City this afternoon to drown out Krush-gate. The combination of Illinois' January resurgence paired with Iowa boasting another future first round pick in Kris Murray could (should?) be enough to deliver another fun game in this burgeoning rivalry.
