LIVE! Iowa
One last time from State Farm Center ... Follow along all evening with beat writer Scott Richey, who's courtside for the Illini regular season finale.
Last Sunday was a major unofficial visit day for Illinois, with more than a half dozen recruits in attendance at State Farm Center. Just one visitor (that I've seen at least) today in Class of 2021 big man Mac Etienne.
Etienne is a consensus four-star recruit and is ranked as high as No. 58 in the 2021 class. He has other high major offers from Iowa (gets a free "visit" since the Hawkeyes are here), Rutgers, Providence, Pittsburgh, St. John's, Xavier, Syracuse, Wake Forest and Seton Hall.
Etienne currently plays at Suffield Academy in Suffield, Conn., so he's an Orlando Antigua guy. Illinois definitely trying to keep up its east coast presence with recruiting.
Looks like it will be a good crowd on a Sunday night. Krush section behind me is already full it looks like.
A few pregame notes/observations to get us going ...
— The Illini are in their new home whites for the regular season finale. It's not their best look, but ... nobody asked me.
— Giorgi Bezhanishvili, despite his in-game struggles (which were back Thursday at Ohio State), has not lost his joy of simply being on this team. The Illini just came back out for more pregame warmups. Bezhanishvili was on the court for less than a second before he started dancing.
Embrace life like he does. That's your Sunday gameday wisdom.
— Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk remains bootless, and he appears to be getting around just fine. That this season is going to wind up being a redshirt year for him, though, is not a bad thing.
— The Iowa players, Luka Garza in particular, appear rather jacked up for this game. Perhaps one of the sousaphone players in the Illinois band playing a two-note refrain (with a real failure theme) after each of his misses got to him. Kind of seemed to.
— It might be Senior Night here at State Farm Center, but don't expect any other senior beyond regular starter Andres Feliz to be out there for opening tip. Brad Underwood was asked about that during his Monday radio show and said he was in the camp of treating this game like every other. That Illinois still has something significant to play for means sticking with the regular five probably isn't a bad idea.
It's simple, really. Illinois wins tonight against Iowa and earns the No. 4 seed and a double bye in the Big Ten tournament.
A loss to the Hawkeyes, and the Illini get to start tourney play in Indianapolis on Thursday as the No. 5 or No. 6 seed. How the Michigan State-Ohio State game plays out is still a determining factor in this scenario.
It matters. One fewer game to play in the Big Ten tournament is a big deal. Especially this season when, cliches aside, any team can win on any given day. Northwestern further reinforced that Saturday by beating Penn State.
Tonight's game also matters in the smaller scale Illinois-Iowa rivalry sense. It's a real thing. The hard feelings date back to the early 1990s — i.e. Bruce Pearl. There were some newer hard feelings on display in early February in Iowa City.
That's a good thing for Illinois. Northwestern isn't the Illini's rival. Can't say that Indiana really is anymore either. Every team needs a rival — an opponent it, well, just can't stand.
This Iowa team has also had the Illini's number of late with five straight wins. What the Hawkeyes do — a big man that can stretch the floor and also has some real post moves surrounded by shooters — is exactly what gives Illinois trouble. The Illini could also stand to rebound better than they have in their past two games where they barely got past Indiana at home and lost at Ohio State.
